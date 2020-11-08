SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Elevate DB Alijah Holder to Active Roster in Place of Shelby Harris

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are having to scrape the bottom of the roster barrel just nine weeks in the NFL season due to the ravages of the injury bug and the pandemic. On Saturday, we learned that the only remaining day-one starter on the Broncos' defensive line did not travel with the team due to not making it out of the COVID-19 protocol. 

Shelby Harris hasn't tested positive for the virus but he was exposed to an infected person outside of Broncos' HQ, which has relegated him to the self-isolation protocol. There simply wasn't enough time, despite him testing negative each day since, to pass through the protocol. 

Harris' absence has opened up a spot on the active gameday roster. To fill it, the Broncos have 'elevated' defensive back Alijah Holder from the practice squad to the gameday roster, it was announced on Saturday. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Holder rocks the No. 33 jersey and is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound second-year DB. Going undrafted out of Stanford University, last year, he appeared in two games as a rookie with Denver in 2019. He has spent the entire season on the practice squad after competing with the team in training camp.

The cornerback-turned-safety might not be able to help the Broncos' run defense upfront but Holder can contribute on special teams covering punts and kicks, while providing depth at safety. 

The NFL's 2020 COVID-19 rules allow teams to 'elevate' players from the practice squad in order to replace a player currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, in addition to the two weekly practice squad elevations each team receives on gameday. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

After Calling Drew Lock a 'Huge Talent', Colin Cowherd Flip-Flops: 'I'm Out'

Colin Cowherd reversed course on his outlook for Drew Lock, going from calling him a 'huge talent' this summer to saying he's completely jumped off the bandwagon.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Lock Drops Curtain on Emotional Halftime Locker Room Speech in Week 8 Amid 'Yelling & Screaming'

Drew Lock faced the music and his teammates in the locker room at the half of Week 8. What ensued afterward was nothing short of Mile High Magic.

Chad Jensen

by

Dee W

Von Miller Drops Bombshell Injury Update During Surprise IG Live

Few expected Von Miller to play in 2020 after he suffered a year-ending ankle injury but he recently provided an update flipping that on it's ear.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Broncos vs. Chargers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 8

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog LACvsDEN. Can the Broncos bounce back from an ugly loss and beat a resurgent Chargers?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

5 Improvements Broncos Must Make to Become Playoff-Relevant by November's End

If the Broncos want to improve the odds of Von Miller returning to the field in December, they've got to make the improvements in November that'll allow the team to be playoff-relevant down the stretch. Here's how Denver can do it.

Chad Jensen

by

Denverkewl

Phillip Lindsay Quietly Becomes First NFL RB With 450-Plus Career Carries Without Fumbling

Explosive, productive, and reliable? Phillip Lindsay is the trifecta.

Chad Jensen

by

Frankiebaby74

Beating Falcons is Critical for Broncos to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive | Here's Why

The Broncos have to get a win in Week 9 if they want a fighting chance at the playoffs.

Thomas Hall

by

Thomas Hall

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Falcons | Week 9 | Predictions & Picks

The Mile High Huddle staff predicts Broncos-Falcons. Can the Broncos get their third East Coast road win of the season?

MHH Staff

by

OrangeCrush42

4 Key Takeaways From Broncos' 31-30 Comeback Win Over Chargers

The Broncos overcame a lackluster first-half showing and an 18-point deficit to beat the Chargers 31-30 in Week 8. What did we learn from this roller-coaster?

Lance Sanderson

by

Letswin17

Shurmur Reveals What Week 8's Unlikely Triumph Taught him About Drew Lock

The Broncos' offensive coordinator was candid in sharing his takeaways on Drew Lock coming out of Week 8's massive comeback win over the Chargers.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen