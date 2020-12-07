SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos Confirm CB Essang Bassey Done for Year with Knee Injury

Zack Kelberman

The Denver Broncos' worst fears were realized when an MRI revealed that rookie cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury, head coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Fangio did not provide further details on the injury as tests remain ongoing. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it's a torn ACL that will facilitate a trip to injured reserve.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bassey went down in the second half of Denver's 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It immediately had the looks of a severe issue; he was limping noticeably, unable to put much weight on his leg.

Undrafted out of Wake Forest, Bassey cracked the Broncos' 53-man roster following training camp, initially as a deep reserve among a loaded CB room. He eventually leapfrogged over De'Vante Bausby and rookie Michael Ojemudia to become a fixture in the secondary.

Bassey — who should be ready for Week 1 next season — ends his first-year campaign with 21 solo tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception across 12 appearances and 382 defensive snaps (46.47%). He also contributed 79 special-teams snaps (23.30%).

Moving forward, the Broncos will continue to lean heavily on AJ Bouye, Duke Dawson, and Ojemudia while Bryce Callahan (foot, IR) sits at least two more games. Fangio said that recently-acquired defensive back Will Parks will play in Week 14 against the Panthers, likely vacillating between cornerback and safety.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 13

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsKC. Can the Broncos finally snap their 10-game losing streak to the Chiefs?

Chad Jensen

by

Lance Sanderson

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos battled hard but came up small in the clutch, dropping their 11th straight to the Chiefs. What keys are there to take away from this game?

Lance Sanderson

by

Lance Sanderson

Fangio Expresses Regret as he Explains Decision to Punt on Key 4th-&-3 Late at Arrowhead

Vic Fangio is once again being second-guessed by a coaching decision in the clutch as the Broncos fell to the Chiefs 22-16 at Arrowhead.

Chad Jensen

by

Chad Jensen

Kareem Jackson Breaks Ranks With Fangio, Speaks to NFL's Double-Standard

Kareem Jackson's tone following the Broncos' ugly QB-less loss to the Saints was the polar opposite of Vic Fangio's.

KeithCummings

by

wd67

Drew Lock Responds to Critics Questioning his Leadership

Drew Lock took ownership over his mask-wearing indiscretion that was so costly to his team but begged to differ with those critics questioning his leadership.

KeithCummings

by

kormathaw1

WATCH: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Disrespects Broncos After Week 13 Game

The disrespect is real.

Zack Kelberman

Broncos vs. Saints Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 12

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog NOvsDEN. Can the Broncos shock the world and beat the Saints with an undrafted rookie wideout starting at quarterback?

Chad Jensen

by

Chilly303

Fangio on Will Parks' Return to Broncos: 'The Grass Isn't Always Greener'

Will Parks is back in Denver. Why'd the Broncos let him go in the first place?

Chad Jensen

by

ThundersVictoryLaps

Elway Breaks Silence on Drew Lock's Mask-Wearing Indiscretion & Subsequent Conduct

John Elway weighed in on Drew Lock's mask-wearing faux pas last week which cost the Broncos a loss, and how the young signal-caller has handled it.

Chad Jensen

by

1960broncefan

5 Winners, 3 Losers From Broncos' 22-16 Loss to Chiefs

The Broncos came up short at Arrowhead, falling to the Chiefs 22-16. Who were Denver's biggest winners and losers?

Chad Jensen