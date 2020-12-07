The Denver Broncos' worst fears were realized when an MRI revealed that rookie cornerback Essang Bassey suffered a season-ending knee injury, head coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Fangio did not provide further details on the injury as tests remain ongoing. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported it's a torn ACL that will facilitate a trip to injured reserve.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Bassey went down in the second half of Denver's 22-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. It immediately had the looks of a severe issue; he was limping noticeably, unable to put much weight on his leg.

Undrafted out of Wake Forest, Bassey cracked the Broncos' 53-man roster following training camp, initially as a deep reserve among a loaded CB room. He eventually leapfrogged over De'Vante Bausby and rookie Michael Ojemudia to become a fixture in the secondary.

Bassey — who should be ready for Week 1 next season — ends his first-year campaign with 21 solo tackles, two pass breakups, and one interception across 12 appearances and 382 defensive snaps (46.47%). He also contributed 79 special-teams snaps (23.30%).

Moving forward, the Broncos will continue to lean heavily on AJ Bouye, Duke Dawson, and Ojemudia while Bryce Callahan (foot, IR) sits at least two more games. Fangio said that recently-acquired defensive back Will Parks will play in Week 14 against the Panthers, likely vacillating between cornerback and safety.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle