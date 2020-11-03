The coronavirus is no respecter of persons. It doesn't discriminate and can strike any human being who comes into contact with it.

The Denver Broncos have been stricken by COVID-19 of late. Over the last two weeks, the team has seen three assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, O-line Coach Mike Munchak, and RBs Coach Curtis Modkins, contract the bug and be placed into the COVID-19 protocol.

Last week, right guard Graham Glasgow tested positive, having to miss Sunday's game. Now, we've learned that COVID-19 has struck the highest levels of the Broncos' executive branch.

9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Tuesday that Broncos' CEO and President Joe Ellis and President of Football Operations/GM John Elway have both tested positive for COVID-19. The team released a statement shortly after.

Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19.

After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday’s game at home as a precaution. He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning.

John immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff.

Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.

While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos continue to walk the razor's edge of continuing to play the 2020 season amid a pandemic that has increasingly affected the team over the last few weeks. From having their Week 5 game vs. New England first delayed, then rescheduled to Week 6, which led to the NFL restructuring the Broncos' remaining schedule and costing the team its traditional bye, Denver has been inordinately affected by COVID-19 of late.

Ellis will turn 62 in two weeks while Elway just turned 60 this past summer. The team's two top executives are in a higher-risk category for COVID-19 due to their respective age but the silver lining is that both have access to top-of-the-line medical attention and medicines. Both execs have submitted to the daily COVID-19 tests since the NFL implemented its protocols a few months ago.

Over the last few months, the medical professionals fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines have honed and improved the methods for treating the virus. That doesn't make anyone immune or preclude them from the risks of mortality but it gives every person who contracts it a better chance to vanquish the virus.

The good news is, Modkins returned to the team last week while Glasgow, Donatell, and Munchak will continue to quarantine for the requisite time period. Let's keep all these men, and anyone who might be battling the virus or its effects, in our prayers.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.