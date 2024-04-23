Report: Broncos Make Contractual Decision on Patrick Surtain II
The Denver Broncos on Tuesday reportedly exercised the fifth-year option on star cornerback Patrick Surtain II — well ahead of the May 2 deadline — in a no-brainer move that had been telegraphed by team brass for months.
"Pat is going to be here," general manager George Paton said on Feb. 27 at the NFL Scouting Combine. "Obviously we value Pat, and we’ll see where that goes. We’ll work on that. I would say it’s pretty close. That’s an easy one. That’s one of the easier decisions we’ll make.”
Surtain, 24, is now due to collect $19.802 million in 2025 base salary, all of which will count against Denver's salary cap — a staggering jump from the $3.52 million he's slated to earn next season, the penultimate campaign of his $20.962 million rookie contract.
The ninth overall pick of the 2021 draft, Surtain is entrenched among the league's best at his position, securing two Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod across his first three seasons. He led the Broncos in pass deflections (12) and finished third in solo tackles (59) last year, playing 99.2% of the defensive snaps.
While there's been chatter of a potential trade, the Broncos are likelier to use Surtain's option as a baseline for a mega-extension that'd make him one of, if not the league's highest-paid corner.
"Currently 14 CBs with annual average better than $12M so Broncos still getting good value. But Surtain may be one good year away from becoming No. 1," 9NEWS' Mike Klis noted.
