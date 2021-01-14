Broncos Fans Erupt After Denver Hires George Paton as GM

Survey says ... success!

Fan reaction poured in following the Denver Broncos' move to hire George Paton as the new general manager, with many among Broncos Country exhilarated over the arrival of the former longtime Vikings executive.

Below is a smattering of the responses I received on the subject via Twitter.

Minnesota was usually picking later in draft so not like getting a franchise QB is easy. Drafted Cook, Barr, Harrison Smith. Has an eye for talent and not afraid to go for it. I love it compared to what we have

Better about it the more i read about him. Right now im at the, "I freaking love this" stage

A breath of fresh air. Don’t know much about him but the few things he’s already said is just exciting. Anxious to see his first move

Love the new set of eyes, and his success with the Vikings, but have to see what he does with the laundry list this offseason. Simmons, Harris, Miller, Lindsay, AJ Johnson, etc. Lots to consider for the 2021 roster.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Of course, in the interest of fairness, not everyone loves the hiring. Some preferred fellow front-runner GM candidate Terry Fontenot while others were unmoved by Minnesota's track record under Paton's watch.

Meh. I wanted font. Itd be good to have some diversity and I also prefer somebody from the saints then from the Vikings. Just bc u have more experience doesnt make u better. I think he'll draft good but drafting wasnt really a problem. Only at QB.

The one who signed Cassel, Bradford, Keenum and Cousins? So help us God....

Meh! I am just hoping we dont suck for another 5-10 years being a die hard life long Broncos fan. Bye Bye Lock I guess?? Hope they give him another shot. Doubt it tho.

Paton reportedly signed a six-year contract to become the 15th GM in the Broncos' illustrious history, replacing Elway, who opted to resign his position and begin shifting into a background role for the 2021 campaign, potentially his last with the organization.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL and @MileHighHuddle