Report: Broncos Fear 'Serious' Knee Injury for RB Javonte Williams

An MRI will confirm the severity of his injury.

It likely will be a while before Javonte Williams takes his next snap.

According to multiple media reports, the Denver Broncos fear a "serious" knee injury to their bruising running back, who went down amid Sunday's 32-23 defeat at Las Vegas.

Williams will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

The team's leading rusher, Williams was hurt on the opening play of the third quarter, a negative-run blown up by Raiders defenseman Maxx Crosby. He could put no weight on his leg before being carted to the locker room, where reporters later observed him on crutches. Williams finished the afternoon with 10 carries for 28 yards.

Backup RBs Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone totaled 48 yards across 13 totes in Williams' stead. Gordon also lost a fumble — his fourth in as many contests — that was returned for a touchdown.

"In the end, you can’t put the ball on the ground. It’s that simple," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "We always say take care of the ball. That’s the most important thing. It’s not like he’s trying to do it, we understand that, but we just have to be even better."

Fumbilitis notwithstanding, and if by default, Gordon should draw the start in Denver's next matchup, a Thursday Night Football tilt versus the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field.

