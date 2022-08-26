Broncos Final 53-Man Roster Projection & 16-Man Practice Squad

The time is nearly here for the Denver Broncos to make their final cuts and get down to the initial 53-man roster. Now, it isn't the final roster, per se, as there's always addition and subtraction during an NFL season, especially during the first week of the campaign.

Teams often see a player cut from another squad and sign them, which changes their 53-man roster. Health also plays a factor as injured players have to make the initial roster to return during the season, unless they never participated in OTAs or training camp. The former can go on injured reserve, and be eligible to return, while the latter are placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and must miss at least the first four regular-season games.

There are also veteran contracts and how they guarantee being a factor in roster math. This sums up why an initial 53-man roster isn't ever the final roster.

The Broncos have one preseason game left, which is the last chance for some of these players to make their case for the roster or the practice squad. The Broncos currently sit at the mandated 80-player limit but have to whittle it down to 53 guys and a 16-man practice squad by early afternoon on Tuesday.

So if the Broncos only kept players who are currently on their 80-man roster, that means 11 guys have to be cut early next week, and some of them may never get another chance.

Who's coming out on top in these position battles we've studied and debated all offseason? Let's dive in.

Quarterbacks (2) Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports Starter: Russell Wilson There is no question about the starting quarterback for the Broncos. Denver made the big trade to get Wilson, and is building its offense around him and with him. Backup: Brett Rypien The battle for the backup job is still ongoing, but Rypien has looked better overall through camp and preseason. Josh Johnson has shown consistent issues with his placement, which is hard to work with if Denver had to. But, at least with Rypien and his ability with timing and anticipation, with solid accuracy, you can craft a workable offense. Running Backs (3) Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Starter: Javonte Williams It was always apparent the Broncos wanted Williams to develop and take over as the top back in Denver. However, it seems like Williams is facing another 50/50 split with the backup. Still, barring injuries, expect him to be the starter and see north of 50% of the running back touches. Key Backup: Melvin Gordon Gordon returned to Denver and knows what the Broncos want from him and Williams. Gordon has had a good camp and has cemented himself as the No. 2 back. While Williams will get over 50% of the running back touches, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gordon break 40% Depth: Mike Boone Typically teams keep four running backs, but it is a position that can be easy to insert a player and see results. Boone is cemented as the third back while Denver is working to figure out who the fourth option will be, and who will likely land on the practice squad. Boone has the quickness and explosive ability to see 5-10 touches a game and have an impact. He also helps out on special teams as a backup returner option. Wide Receivers (6) USA TODAY Sports Starters: Courtland Sutton | Jerry Jeudy | KJ Hamler With Tim Patrick out for the year, the Broncos need these three receivers to step up. They no longer have the excuses they were given over the past couple of years with the quarterback situation. By all reports out of practice, Sutton looks like he is back to that 2019 form that saw Broncos Country get so hyped for his 2020 season before an injury derailed it. Jeudy has to finally step up and show why he was the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft. He dealt with drops as a rookie in 2020, then with an injury and weird usage by the offensive play-caller in 2021. Hamler has to show he can stay out on the field after dealing with a hamstring issue as a rookie, which was followed by a gruesome season-ending injury last season. Key Backup: Kendall Hinton Losing Patrick hurts because of his reliability for the quarterback to make the catch when needed. Of the non-starter receivers, Hinton has shown to be the most reliable of the receivers. During preseason, he has made some tough catches, and he can produce chunk plays with his ability to make defenders miss. Depth: Brandon Johnson Johnson has been one of the stars of training camp. While he had a relatively quiet game against the Buffalo Bills, he had a good one against the Dallas Cowboys. He did have a couple of drops, but he also had some big plays. Jalen Virgil and Seth Williams also are pushing for this spot, but camp has seemed to favor Johnson in the pecking order. Returner: Montrell Washington The Broncos want Washington to have a role on offense, but he has made this roster as the return man. Through two preseason games, he has proven he has what it takes. Washington showed the ability in practice to give him a good leg on the job, but he needed to show it in a game setting. That box has been checked. Tight Ends (4) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Starter: Albert Okwuegbunam Even though Okwuegbunam played in the fourth quarter of the second preseason game, he seems to be the starting tight end. Part of the reason for that is because of an injury to another. While Okwuegbunam has the ability as a receiver, he has made it clear he isn't a blocking tight end. Key Backup: Greg Dulcich If Dulcich weren't dealing with a hamstring injury for most of training camp and the preseason, he would be the Broncos' TE1. Instead, he is likely a backup with limited practice time as he picks things up. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him take the starting job during the season. Blocker: Eric Tomlinson Eric Saubert was the best blocking tight end for the Broncos last season, but his play this preseason has been rough, despite catching the lone touchdown against the Bills. Tomlinson has been better as a blocker, though he hasn't been great at it by any means. Nevertheless, Tomlinson works well on special teams and can move around the offensive formation. Fullback/Hybrid: Andrew Beck Tomlinson is the better player and can do everything Beck does. However, despite that, Beck has been the one to be used as the fullback during the preseason consistently. So while Saubert or Tomlinson seems the better choice, it appears to be Beck's job. Offensive Tackles (4) Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Starters: Garett Bolles | Billy Turner Bolles being the starter this year wasn't questioned, but he does need to bounce back closer to his 2020 form. The concern is at right tackle, where the backup had an excellent chance to win it with Turner out with a knee injury. However, that didn't happen, and despite missing so much time, Turner's experience and familiarity likely lands him the starting job. Key Backup: Calvin Anderson Anderson had an opportunity to win the starting right tackle job, but he struggled in practice and the preseason games. However, when Anderson took the field during the regular season last year, he looked solid at left tackle. He is also Denver's best backup option, which keeps him as the swing tackle. Depth: Cameron Fleming Right now, Fleming is the fourth offensive tackle, but this is a spot Denver could easily look elsewhere to improve. There are some free agent options, but it could be a case of GM George Paton looking at who other teams cut. Fleming has been rough and should be upgraded if at all possible. Interior O-Line (5) Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports Starters: Dalton Risner | Lloyd Cushenberry III | Quinn Meinerz There have been rumors, speculation, and reports of Risner getting traded, but he seems set as the left guard at this point. He is entering the final year of his deal and returning to the scheme he was drafted to play in, so hopefully, he bounces back. At the center position, there was speculation Cushenberry would have a competition, but once camp started, that was put to bed. He has clearly been the top center and will get a shot in his third year to show some coveted improvement. Meinerz was penciled in as the starting right guard, but he had to cement himself there. It was a surprise to many to learn he was in a competition, but he has clearly won the starting job. Key Backups: Graham Glasgow | Netane Muti Glasgow has good experience and can work all three interior offensive line spots. That is valued to have as a depth piece on your offensive line. Muti was reportedly pushing for a starting spot at left or right guard, but a knee injury ended that. Now he seems set to be a backup option for this season, with a chance to be a starter next season. Interior D-Line (6) Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Starters: Dre'Mont Jones | D.J. Jones | DeShawn Williams There was no doubt Dre'Mont and D.J. would be starters on this defensive line. The question was who would be the third starter. Williams has seemed to win that job, but depending on the opponent, he could be the key backup for the game with Mike Purcell starting. Making that switch on the defensive line would give Denver more run defending prowess upfront and more size. Key Backup: Mike Purcell Purcell was one I mentioned about being on his way out. However, he has been killing it during training camp and was held out of both preseason games. That screams he is making this roster. After watching the Broncos' D-line depth get eaten alive against the run, keeping Purcell is the right move. Depth: Eyimoa Uwazurike | Matt Henningsen Both rookies have had some bright moments in the preseason, but they have had those plays that scream, 'Yeah, you're still a rookie.' Despite that, both have shown enough to make the roster, but hopefully, they can develop rapidly to be part of the rotation on the defensive line. Rush Linebackers (6) USA TODAY Sports Starters: Bradley Chubb | Randy Gregory The question here is the health of the position. Neither Gregory nor Chubb has had the best luck in staying out on the field. After an abysmal year getting after the quarterback in 2021, the Broncos need Chubb and Gregory to lead an improved unit. Key Backups: Baron Browning | Malik Reed Browning's position switch caused a lot of uproar among Broncos fans, but he quickly showed his ability as a pass rusher. He essentially took over the game against the Cowboys. Even as he learns the nuances of the position, he is set as a critical backup. As for Reed, there are two avenues for his immediate future. First, he either gets traded in the coming days or makes the roster. From there, he could be traded near the deadline because he is an unrestricted free agent after this season. It's hard to predict trades, and since he won't get cut, Reed is on the initial roster. Depth: Nik Bonitto Having Bonitto as the depth piece may seem bad, but it speaks more to the top-four of the position. Bonitto still has a lot of work to do against the run, which has been made clear in the preseason. However, as a depth edge, he can still see the field in certain passing situations. Special Teams: Aaron Patrick Keeping Patrick was one of the more challenging decisions. He was one of the final few, and his play on special teams ultimately landed him a spot. Both Paton and special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes have mentioned Patrick as a "core" special teams player. Plus, in the game against the Bills, Patrick was one of the few bright spots on defense. Inside Linebackers (4) Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Starters: Jonas Griffith* | Josey Jewell When healthy, Griffith and Jewell are the starters. There is a clear dropoff after them. Jewell is good to go, but Griffith is working back from a dislocated elbow. There is high hope Griffith will be ready for Week 1, but even if he isn't, he's still making the roster, and injured reserve after initially making it isn't much of an option. That is unless he suffers some sort of setback during his recovery. Key Backup: Alex Singleton With Griffith dealing with an injury, Singleton has stepped in next to Jewell. He has struggled during the preseason, and ideally, you have a better option for your third linebacker. Unfortunately, that isn't the case here, so you have to make do with what you have. Depth: Justin Strnad Upgrading their fourth linebacker position is an option for the Broncos. Strnad has been extremely disappointing this preseason, even when facing off against the depth of other teams. Strnad was the 53rd man for this projection and was kept simply for the numbers game of keeping four linebackers. Cornerbacks (6) USA TODAY Sports Starters: Patrick Surtain II | Ronald Darby Surtain should take a leap forward with his play. He had a great rookie season, and the sky is the limit. Darby had a good season for the Broncos in 2021, but he did miss some games. He has played one entire season during his career, and Denver can use that this year. Darby opposite Surtain should make it hard to move the ball through the air. Nickel: K'Waun Williams Despite never playing an entire season, Williams is a capable corner. Hopefully, he can play a full season because the depth behind him isn't great. He is the Broncos' starting nickel corner. Key Backup: Demarri Mathis Mathis was pushing for the fourth corner spot, but because of an injury, it's his spot currently. The question is what he can show on the field to keep his spot as the fourth guy. There is a chance he sees the field a good amount this season, and Denver needs him ready. Depth: Essang Bassey Williams has never played an entire season, so odds are Bassey will take the field at some point this season. It would be nice if the Broncos could upgrade their corner depth with a versatile player to play inside and outside. However, as with other potential upgrade spots, the current player gets the nod for now. At least Bassey has looked good as a gunner on special teams. Injured Depth: Michael Ojemudia Ojemudia suffered a dislocated elbow against the Buffalo Bills, a 4-6 week recovery. That would put his return anywhere from Week 2 to Week 4. It could make him an option to put onIR after making the initial roster, which would mean he will surely miss the first four weeks. Safeties (4) Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Starters: Justin Simmons | Kareem Jackson There was a question about who the starter next to Simmons would be this season. If you are reading into who is and who isn't playing in the preseason, with the Broncos resting their starters, it suggests Jackson. Jackson has rested all preseason, and you know he has chemistry with the Simmons already. Key Backups: Caden Sterns | P.J. Locke Sterns was considered competing for the other starting job, but he seems to be fighting to stay as the No. 3 safety. He has had some rough moments during his limited preseason action, but for now, he seems set as the third safety. Locke is closing in and has had a good preseason and an excellent training camp. His play on special teams is great as well. Locke has shown great development over the last two years when he's taken the field. Specialists (3) Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports Kicker: Brandon McManus There was no competition here, which cements McManus as the kicker. Punter: Corliss Waitman The punter competition has mainly gone unnoticed, and it seems relatively close. Close enough to where the deciding factor can be the cost. Sam Martin has been a little more consistent, but he costs significantly more than Corliss Waitman. Waitman has been more up and down, but he hasn't been that much worse to where the cost difference is justified. The third preseason game could be a deciding factor here, as the battle is still in the air, pun intended. Longsnapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer While the Broncos did try out a few longsnappers, they never signed one. So that leaves Bobenmoyer as the lone long snapper and starter this season. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Running Back: Devine Ozigbo The Broncos are looking for a fourth running back and have already churned two running backs in Max Borghi and Stevie Scott III. JaQuan Hardy is competing for it, but Ozigbo has a better body of work, despite being new to the Broncos. Wide Receivers: Jalen Virgil | Tyrie Cleveland | Seth Williams Virgil and Williams are also fighting for the roster, and either one of them could get the nod over Brandon Johnson. Denver could also try to flip one for some added draft capital. However, exposing them to the waiver wire, with what they have shown, is a bit of a risk. Cleveland was the 54th option, and the 53rd spot was between him and Strnad. With Coach Stukes's recent comments about Cleveland as a special teams player, it was hard to keep him off the roster, but it was a numbers game since Cleveland is injured. Still, it won't be surprising if Cleveland makes the roster in light of those recent comments. Tight End: Eric Saubert With rule changes to the practice squad opening the door for veterans, Saubert has a way to the practice squad. The tight end position has been rough, but Saubert is worth keeping even as a practice squad option with Dulcich dealing with a hamstring injury. Offensive Tackles: Quinn Bailey | Zack Johnson Bailey has been rough this preseason, seeing most of his action as a guard. However, when he worked as a tackle, he was fine. Johnson has been much worse, but they prefer him as a tackle over Bailey. Ideally, the Broncos look to add two tackles from the outside for their practice squad. There just hasn't been enough in the preseason games from either of them. Interior O-Line: Michael Niese | Luke Wattenberg Niese has been a pleasant surprise this preseason and has shown the right stuff to keep working with. Wattenberg has also looked solid when out on the field to keep working with him. Plus, with the injury history on the offensive line, it would be wise to keep four or five offensive line options on the practice squad. Rush Linebackers: Jonathon Cooper | Jonathan Kongbo With the injury concerns at the edge position, you must keep your options open on the practice squad. Cooper is a solid special teams player who lost out to Patrick for the roster. Kongo has had some flashes in practice. Instead of Kongbo, the Broncos could also look at a player from off the roster. Inside Linebacker: Kana'i Mauga | Jeremiah Gemmel Linebacker is a position of concern because of how rough the depth has been. Denver made a change by waiving Barrington Wade, who was injured, and bringing in Gemmel. Gemmel, aka 'The General,' may be a long shot to make the practice squad, but keeping two linebackers on the squad is somewhat standard. Mauga has reportedly looked good in practice, which can keep him around for the season. Cornerback: Faion Hicks Hicks was beaten up on against the Bills, but he reportedly had some great practices. You find guys worth the continued work for the practice squad, and Hicks has been one of them. Safeties: J.R. Reed | Delarrin Turner-Yell With Denver keeping only four safeties, it makes sense to keep two on the practice squad. Turner-Yell had some rough play in the preseason and practice, but he has had enough shining moments to keep working with. As for Reed, he has been a significant surprise with how he has looked as a dime backer in the preseason.

Other changes could happen, including trades. Someone like Malik Reed could get moved that way.

Michael Ojemudia could be an option for injured reserve after initially making the roster. So there are still plenty of moves Denver could make even from this projection.

