Skip to main content

Broncos' New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

The Denver Broncos now have a 2023 first-round draft pick. Who are the top targets?

The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. 

On paper, it's an excellent trade for the team, but who should the Broncos target with their shiny new first-round pick?

Strapped for picks, with holes on the roster, enter GM George Paton. The Broncos should now turn their draft attention to the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 class, and this is shaping up to be a good draft in that department. 

At offensive tackle, the top name is Peter Skoronski from Northwestern, but he could be a top-10 pick. After Skoronski, there is a group of tackles who look to be first-rounders, such as Paris Johnson from Ohio State, Broderick Jones from Georgia, Anton Harrison from Oklahoma, Olu Fashanu from Penn State, and Zion Nelson from Miami. 

It's the perfect class for a team trying to find its next franchise offensive tackle. The Broncos have a long-term hole at right tackle and question marks surrounding the future of Garett Bolles at left tackle. Bolles' is on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending leg injury. 

As for the interior of the Broncos' O-line, there are also long-term question marks. With the recent injury to Lloyd Cushenberry III combined with his recent play, Denver may look to upgrade at center. With Dalton Risner up for a new deal and never really finding his 2019 form again, there could be a need at left guard for the future as well.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There are a few names to keep an eye on in this upcoming class along the interior. Steve Avila from TCU can play center, guard, and even right tackle, and Jarrett Patterson from Notre Dame could be a franchise center. Outside of these names, you may not see an interior offensive lineman taken in the first round.

However, one thing is sure: the Broncos need to prioritize the offensive line in the 2023 offseason. This team is tied to Russell Wilson for the next five to seven seasons, and ensuring that he stays healthy and has time to be the quarterback that he was acquired to be is imperative, and that starts with great offensive line production. which will take an investment on Denver's part. 

The Chubb trade is much easier to swallow with the emergence of Baron Browning and the glimpses that top 2022 draft pick Nik Bonitto is beginning to show. It will hurt losing a big-time player like Chubb, but Paton had to make this move at the end of the day.

Follow Brennan on Twitter @BrennanGrose01.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77) prepares to block against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.
News

Broncos' New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

By Brennan Grose
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) celebrates with linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) after a play in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Dre'Mont Jones Reacts Strongly to Broncos Trading Bradley Chubb

By Chad Jensen
Bradley Chubb a Denver Bronco
News

Broncos Trade OLB Bradley Chubb to Dolphins

By Zack Kelberman
USATSI_18771164
News

Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors

By Zack Kelberman
George Paton Vote of Confidence
News

Examining Whether Broncos GM George Paton Deserves the Hot Seat

By Bob Morris
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts in the fourth quarter of an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17.
News

Hackett Says Broncos Have Faced More 'Adversity than Anybody'

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
News

Report: Broncos' Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Too Steep for Giants

By Chad Jensen
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17.
News

Broncos Player Grades for Week 8's 21-17 Win Over Jaguars

By Erick Trickel
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Travon Walker (44) tackles Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium.
News

Russell Wilson Knew Immediately Rookie TE Greg Dulcich is a Freak

By Keith Cummings