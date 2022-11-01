Broncos' New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade

The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds.

On paper, it's an excellent trade for the team, but who should the Broncos target with their shiny new first-round pick?

Strapped for picks, with holes on the roster, enter GM George Paton. The Broncos should now turn their draft attention to the top offensive line prospects in the 2023 class, and this is shaping up to be a good draft in that department.

At offensive tackle, the top name is Peter Skoronski from Northwestern, but he could be a top-10 pick. After Skoronski, there is a group of tackles who look to be first-rounders, such as Paris Johnson from Ohio State, Broderick Jones from Georgia, Anton Harrison from Oklahoma, Olu Fashanu from Penn State, and Zion Nelson from Miami.

It's the perfect class for a team trying to find its next franchise offensive tackle. The Broncos have a long-term hole at right tackle and question marks surrounding the future of Garett Bolles at left tackle. Bolles' is on injured reserve after suffering a season-ending leg injury.

As for the interior of the Broncos' O-line, there are also long-term question marks. With the recent injury to Lloyd Cushenberry III combined with his recent play, Denver may look to upgrade at center. With Dalton Risner up for a new deal and never really finding his 2019 form again, there could be a need at left guard for the future as well.

There are a few names to keep an eye on in this upcoming class along the interior. Steve Avila from TCU can play center, guard, and even right tackle, and Jarrett Patterson from Notre Dame could be a franchise center. Outside of these names, you may not see an interior offensive lineman taken in the first round.

However, one thing is sure: the Broncos need to prioritize the offensive line in the 2023 offseason. This team is tied to Russell Wilson for the next five to seven seasons, and ensuring that he stays healthy and has time to be the quarterback that he was acquired to be is imperative, and that starts with great offensive line production. which will take an investment on Denver's part.

The Chubb trade is much easier to swallow with the emergence of Baron Browning and the glimpses that top 2022 draft pick Nik Bonitto is beginning to show. It will hurt losing a big-time player like Chubb, but Paton had to make this move at the end of the day.

