Broncos Free-Agent Options to Solve Right Tackle Problems

The Denver Broncos need to upgrade the offensive line and solve the right tackle issues.

It seems that the offensive line gets a lot of attention from Denver Broncos fans, regarding how much the team needs to get better players in the lineup. With the injuries and struggles the Broncos' O-line has had this year, 2022 is no exception.

The Broncos are likely to explore free agency to find some help. That may include right tackle, at which there could be some quality players hitting the open market.

Here are eight players who have played at least 65% of the offensive snaps this season. This list doesn't include Cameron Fleming, who has had to play a lot this season but is clearly a swing tackle at best at this point of his career.

Could there be a player who can help the Broncos in free agency? Let's look at these potential free agents.

Jack Conklin | Cleveland Browns

A former first-round pick, Conklin started all 32 games for the Tennessee Titans in his first two seasons in the NFL. He missed seven games in 2018 because of injuries, and the Titans chose not to pick up his fifth-year option.

Conklin played all 16 games in his fourth season, then signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2020. He started 15 games that year, then seven in 2021. He missed the first two games of the season but has started every game since. Conklin hasn't been penalized often, with 30 in seven seasons.

Conklin will be 30 years old next season, so he wouldn't be a long-term option. His health concerns make him a player who shouldn't get more than a two-year deal. But he could be a solid bridge option to a player the Broncos draft and develop.

Mike McGlinchey | San Francisco 49ers

The 2018 first-round pick started all 16 games as a rookie, 12 in 2019, and all 16 in 2021. He missed eight games because of injuries in 2021 but has started every game this year. McGlinchey has drawn 25 penalties in five seasons.

Some might think the Niners will try to retain McGlinchey, but the Niners have quite a few decisions to make about their roster, from whether to keep Jimmy Garappolo as insurance in case Trey Lance isn't healthy in 2023, to committing money to pay for a Nick Bosa extension. Thus, McGlinchey could hit the open market.

If he does, McGlinchey should get plenty of interest, though he might not be in position to re-set the right tackle market. He'll be 28 years old and might be a solid option on a long-term deal, but it needs to be at the right price.

Kaleb McGary | Atlanta Falcons

McGary was a first-round pick in 2019 and started all but four games in his first three seasons. He's started every game thus far for the Falcons this year, though the team didn't pick up his fifth-year option.

McGary has been solid, drawing just 13 penalties in four seasons, though his play hasn't been top-drawer. The Falcons do have plenty of cap space, though, and could keep McGary if they want.

It's possible, though, that the Falcons will let him test the market first. The Broncos should consider him, but he's not a player who should re-set the market. However, there's always the chance he could stay with the Falcons.

Andrew Wylie | Kansas City Chiefs

An undrafted player who entered the league in 2017, Wylie was on the practice squads for the three NFL teams before he joined the Chiefs. He made the 53-man roster in 2018.

In his time in the league, Wylie has mostly played at guard before switching to right tackle in 2021. He's been used at both right tackle and guard this year. During his career, he's drawn just 20 penalties.

Wylie offers positional flexibility, which could make him a decent option. He's not somebody who will command top dollar, but he's shown he can be effective with the right coaching. He shouldn't be the first option the Broncos consider, but you could do worse if the right tackle market gets pricey.

Kelvin Beachum | Arizona Cardinals

Beachum has been in the league for 11 seasons and played reasonably well — certainly a noteworthy accomplishment for a former seventh-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012.

He's spent time with the Steelers, Jaguars, Jets, and Cardinals. He did miss 10 games in 2015, but from 2016 to 2021, Beachum has missed just five starts. He has drawn 12 penalties in the past two seasons, but he's shown he will draw fewer penalties with the right coaching.

The big concern is his age — Beachum will be 34 years old next season. That makes him somebody that you don't sign to a long-term deal. Like Wylie, he's not the first player to consider, but you could do worse than add him if other players try to reset the market.

Jawaan Taylor | Jacksonville Jaguars

Taylor has had an impressive career since being drafted by the Jaguars in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. He has drawn 28 penalties in four seasons, and through Week 14, he hasn't missed a start. An injury he suffered against the Cowboys isn't considered serious, but it remains to be seen how it will impact his status going forward.

Some might think the Jaguars will want to retain Taylor, but the Jaguars are over the cap and have already committed a lot of money to Cam Robinson and Brandon Scherff. That means there's a chance that Taylor will hit the open market.

If that happens, expect him to draw a lot of interest as long as his current injury situation doesn't worsen. Assuming he recovers well, then hits free agency, there will be plenty of teams vying for his services.

Elgton Jenkins | Green Bay Packers

A 2019 second-round pick, Jenkins has played both offensive tackle and guard in his NFL career. He started 14 games (but was active for all 16) as a rookie, then started all 16 games in his second season.

Since that time, Jenkins has missed nine starts in 2021 and started just 11 games this season. His recent injury history is thus a concern. Also, he's drawn 23 penalties, though he has reduced it from 10 as a rookie to four this season.

Jenkins' positional flexibility, though, might make him a decent option for a two-year deal, with the idea he would be a bridge to an offensive tackle the Broncos draft and develop. You just don't want to make Jenkins your long-term option.

Brandon Shell | Miami Dolphins

Shell has spent time with three teams in seven seasons in the NFL. A fifth-round pick in 2016 Shell started 40 games (active for 49) in four seasons before joining the Seahawks in 2020. He started 21 games in two seasons with Seattle.

He has been with the Dolphins this season and played 10 games, starting eight. He'll be 31 years old next season and has drawn 20 penalties in his career.

Shell isn't a player the Broncos should pursue to be the starter. He could be a worthy swing tackle option, but no more than that.

Bottom Line

Taylor would be the most coveted player should he hit free agency if he's healthy. Players such as McGlinchey and McGary might come at a lower cost, unless a deal for Taylor drives up their asking prices.

Conklin, Beachum, and Wylie aren't the greatest options, but a one- or two-year deal for any of them would be fine, so long as the Broncos draft an offensive tackle to develop.

The Broncos do need to look at free agency for help, but the good news is they may have a better chance at finding an upgrade over what they've had this year. Pair a solid signing with a draft pick, and the Broncos should set themselves up better for the coming seasons.

