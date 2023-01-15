3 Free Agents Broncos Have to Re-Sign

The Denver Broncos had an awful season, and they're now in search of a new head coach. That usually means that unrestricted free agents are allowed to walk.

The team wasn’t very good, meaning the Broncos need more talent, and the new coach may want to go in a different direction because of philosophy. However, there are three UFAs the Broncos have to keep regardless of who is at the helm.

Dre'Mont Jones | DL

Jones produces a solid season nearly every year. He isn’t a superstar and doesn’t get a lot of attention, but his interior presence in the passing game is vitally important. If the Broncos didn’t suffer so many losses in the edge rushing position, Jones would have had a better statistical season.

Jones was off to a terrific start with 5.5 sacks and eight tackles for a loss in the first eight games in 2022. His production took a nose dive when GM George Paton traded Bradley Chubb, and injuries forced the team to dig deep into its depth chart and practice squad to field an edge rushing group.

Even though Jones missed the final four games due to injury, he had a career-high in tackles for a loss and tied his career high in sacks (6.5). He did so with fewer overall pressures, meaning he was getting to the quarterback at a higher rate, than he has in his career.

Jones is also only 26 years old and will be entering the prime for a defensive lineman. His best seasons are still ahead of him, and the Broncos should do what it takes to keep him, including the franchise tag if necessary.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Latavius Murray | RB

Under normal circumstances, it would be a mistake to re-sign a soon to be 33-year-old running back, but Murray earned at least another season with the Broncos. Even at his age, his legs still look fresh, and he runs with power.

Murray came to the club during the season, and in only seven starts, he tallied 703 yards rushing. He also contributed five touchdowns, or almost half of all rushing touchdowns on the season. It can be argued that he was the MVP of the offense.

The Broncos should not break the bank to keep Murray, but another season for him in orange and blue would be prudent surrounding the uncertainty at the running back position. He would be a nice bridge to the next young running back or until Javonte Williams returns to form after his significant knee injury.

Some on this list may come as a surprise over other more popular names about to hit free agency for the Broncos, but many of those players had poor seasons, or they are at the age where the risk of big money is not prudent. Most of the free agents this offseason did not make impactful plays that would warrant a huge contract, and with such a miserable season in 2022, the Broncos need to spend money at positions of high importance.

Andrew Beck | FB/TE

It may come as a surprise having Beck on the list over some of the other UFAs, but when Beck was used correctly in games this season, he contributed. When he was used in the passing game, which ended up being very inconsistent with Nathaniel Hackett calling plays, he contributed timely plays.

Beck also was good at opening holes for running backs when used as a blocker. What makes him valuable is his versatility and age. He is a good pass catcher as an H-back, and as a fullback, he is a consistent blocker.

Beck could be on the verge of a much bigger role under the right offensive mind, and he still has his best seasons ahead of him at 26 years old. He would likely be an inexpensive signing, leaving cap room for other areas of need.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!