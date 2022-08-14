Skip to main content

Broncos 17, Cowboys 7: Three Game Balls

Tip your cap to these three Broncos for contributing to a win in preseason Game 1.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first half of the Denver Broncos' 17-7 preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys was all about the home team. The Broncos stymied the Cowboys' offense and rolled out to a 17-point lead. 

The Broncos never relinquished said lead after breaking the ice in the second quarter. It was a good showing by the backups for the Orange and Blue in their first game of the season. 

There were a few players who looked good, but there were three that deserved game balls.

Josh Johnson | QB

Johnson started the game with several inaccurate passes, but soon caught fire. He threw 12 straight completions and led three scoring drives. 

Johnson showed good command of the offense in the two-minute drill to end the half with points. He showed veteran poise and smarts when commanding the offense. 

After his performance on Saturday night, Johnson has a stranglehold on the backup quarterback duties. His stat line for the game was solid at 16-of-23 for 172 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 120.2.

Seth Williams | WR

The final spot in the wide receiver group is up for grabs and Williams made a case to get it. Although there were three solid performances out of the wide receiver group, Willams gets the game ball because he made two very tough catches including a touchdown that was heavily contested. 

Williams hauled in a nice catch at the end of the first half to get the Broncos in field goal range. In a full half of play, he caught four passes on four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown.

Baron Browning | OLB

Browning was a terror on defense against the Cowboys. He wreaked havoc all night with his pass rush and run defense. 

Browning's athleticism was on full display and when he wasn’t making a play, his presence opened up opportunities for others on defense. He finished the game with four tackles, a tackle for a loss, a sack, and a batted ball. Moving him from inside to outside linebacker looks to have been a prudent decision.

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) tackles Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Broncos 17, Cowboys 7: Three Game Balls

