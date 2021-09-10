Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Giants | Week 1 | Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos open up the 2021 season with a road trip to the Big Apple to take on the New York Giants. Both squads are hoping to put the disappointments of yore behind them and start the season off on the right foot.

Vic Fangio, in his two seasons as head coach in Denver, has yet to win a single game in the month of September. Is this where Fangio's ignominious streak comes to an end?

As is the tradition here at Mile High Huddle, our staff got together for a roundtable discussion on Broncos-Giants, from bold predictions to picking the winner and final score. We'll roundtable each week and crown the winner with the best record at season's end. Without further ado.

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH): The Broncos look to reclaim their identity, and get back to their winning ways against the Giants — a team riddled with injuries, but just as hungry as any other team in the league. Look for both teams to come out of the gate fast, but as time passes, Denver’s talent will be too much for New York to handle, as the Broncos build a lead and pull away in the second half.

Pick: Broncos 27, Giants 13

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 8-7: This is going to be a slugfest between two talented defenses but the Broncos have more continuity on that side of the ball and in terms of weaponry. Bridgewater should be able to show enough competency and chemistry with Jerry Jeudy to keep the chains moving and to orchestrate a timely game-winning drive. The Giants are a better team than many will give credit for but fortunately for the Broncos, this is early in the season and they might not quite be firing on all cylinders just yet.

Pick: Broncos 17, Giants 14

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL): A new season with renewed hope. Week 1 sees the Broncos move on from the short-lived Drew Lock era, and his replacement — Teddy Bridgewater — hits the ground running in NYC. Bridgewater scrambles for a score and also hits Jeudy and KJ Hamler for six through the air as the Denver defense only concedes a solitary score in an opening-week statement win.

Pick: Broncos 28, Giants 7

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans): In a hard-fought battle in the trenches, both the Broncos and Giants will discover what a challenge it is to create an effective run game. Bridgewater and the Broncos' offense will focus their energy on mid-range passes and screens to running backs in order to generate points. Look for the Broncos defense to create a turnover at a critical point in the contest.

Pick: Broncos 23, Giants 14

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL): The Broncos have a roster brimming with talent, but questions surrounding the quarterback position and coaching staff persist. Those questions will start to be answered in a positive way when the team visits the Giants in Week 1. Bridgewater plays efficiently and gets the Broncos into the end zone multiple times. However, the Broncos' defense will be the driving force behind the win. Von Miller and company will apply constant pressure on quarterback Daniel Jons and force multiple turnovers.

Pick: Broncos 31, Giants 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen): Oh, boy, does Fangio need this win. Snapping the September slump is one thing, but the embattled head coach needs to provide early evidence that John Elway and Joe Ellis were wise to foist Fangio on the newly-hired GM George Paton. Starting fast by winning the season-opener is the only way to assuage those concerns in the fanbase, media, and in the highest reaches of UC Health Training Center. The Broncos will absolutely harrass Jones, forcing some errant throws and exploiting the third-year QB's penchant for loosey-goosey ball security in the pocket. Bridgewater connects early with Courtland Sutton for a touchdown but from there, it's the Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams show as the Broncos impose their will on the Giants' defense.

Pick: Broncos 19, Giants 10

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL): The Broncos won't blow the doors off MetLife Stadium, and New York could very well spoil their afternoon, but I'm betting on Jones doing Daniel Jones things — that is, turning the ball over. Multiple times. Denver's defense will stifle the Giants' offense while Bridgewater manages the games and leans on his ground attack. If the Broncos are to make a playoff push in 2021, they must beat the opponents they're supposed to beat. That starts Sunday. It won't be sexy, but a win's a win's a win.

Pick: Broncos 20, Giants 13

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH): Is there such a thing as a must-win Week 1 game? For Fangio, there might be. This is undoubtedly the most talented Broncos team of the Fangio era, but given the team's struggles of the last half-decade, many are taking a "wait and see" approach before truly believing in this the year things change. Luckily for the Broncos, the Giants appear to be a team in disarray. With a very injured set of weapons, a sieve of an offensive line, and one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in football, the Broncos' revamped defense (with or without Bradley Chubb) should get a great shot to flex their muscles out of the gate and show the NFL they have a chance to be the best defense in the league. The Broncos' offense? Run the ball efficiently, don't turn it over, and sustain drives. If Bridgewater can play point guard, that should be enough for a Broncos victory.

Pick: Broncos 23, Giants 16

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports): The time for talk is over and now we’ll find out whether the changes the Broncos made this offseason will pay dividends. The Giants don’t exactly have a well-built roster and, on top of that, are dealing with a lot of injuries. This gives the Broncos the chance to win their opener, provided they execute. I’m betting they will, with the defense coming through with several turnovers to give the Broncos' offense good field position, and for Bridgewater and company to take advantage.

Pick: Broncos 24, Giants 13

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP): On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Broncos will play inspired, complementary football. A ground-and-pound attack with Gordon and Williams will allow play-action passes for the receiving corps. The Broncos' defense gets an interception off Jones and Fangio gets his first win in the month of September.

Pick: Broncos 27, Giants 13

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH): I quite honestly don't see any reason why this game is going to be close as the -3 spread would indicate in favor of the Broncos. Denver is coming in mostly healthy and has its full arsenal at its disposal, while the Giants are likely to have limited impact from key players like Evan Engram, Saquon Barkley, and Kenny Golladay. Denver's defense is gonna rack up at least four sacks, create a pair of turnovers, and shut down Jones.

Pick: Broncos 31, Giants 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel): This game is poised to be a defensive matchup with a lot riding on what happens in the trenches. Both defensive lines have the advantage, but Denver's offensive line should be able to do enough. Winning the battle in the trenches leads to the Broncos emerging from New York victorious, with multiple takeaways by the defense one of which leads to seven points.

Pick: Broncos 27, Giants 12

