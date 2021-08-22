The Good, Bad, & Ugly from Broncos' 30-3 Preseason Win Over Seahawks

It's time to drill down on what the Broncos have to write home about after preseason Game 2.

Typically, the second preseason game can indicate whether a team is heading down the right road. Based on the first two preseason games, the Denver Broncos' first-team offense and defense are driving an Indy-500 race car.

In Saturday's exhibition match against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Vic Fangio learned a great deal about the Broncos' strengths and weaknesses while also seeing the team's remaining roster needs if it wants to make an AFC playoff run. Denver walloped Seattle 30-3.

From the good, to the bad, and the ugly, how'd it go down in preseason Game 2?

The Good

Defense

The Broncos defense had a good night holding the Seahawks to just a field goal. The first-team secondary made up of cornerbacks Ronald Darby, Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan, and Patrick Surtain II, along with safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, are now the defense's center of gravity.

The suffocating coverage of this defensive backfield made life difficult for Seattle's wide receivers. Fangio's secondary forced the Seahawks' quarterback to hold onto the ball a few seconds longer which created an opportunity for Bradley Chubb to return to form with a sack.

When the quarterback did let the ball fly, Simmons was waiting in the wings for an interception. Continuing to flash talent is rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper, who generated constant pressure and netted two sacks.

But the MVP of the game was defensive lineman DeShawn Williams — who serves as a model of persistence every time he steps on the field. He created two turnovers, a fumble recovery and an interception. It was an amazing accomplishment for a journeyman who'd been released multiple times by the Broncos and other teams before finally catching on last fall.

Teddy Bridgewater

'Steady Teddy' was superb in Game 2. The veteran completed 9-of-11 passes for 105 yards with a passer rating of 136.7. He operated the offense like a general commanding his troops.

Bridgewater leveraged his NFL experience to place his teammates in the best position to execute the play call. Starting left guard Dalton Riser remarked on Bridgewater's poise during a sideline interview with 9NEWS' Rod Mackey in-game.

"[It's] remarkable to see how calm he is and how he commands the huddle," Risner said.

Despite Bridgewater's strong play, the margin on which quarterback is in the lead for the starting job remains razor thin. Although Drew Lock did not have a stellar game, his play through training camp and preseason has been strong. Look for Coach Fangio to make the difficult call on the issue potentially this week.

Execution & Discipline

The Broncos continue to play fundamentally sound football. Despite it being the preseason, there were minimal blown assignments and self-inflicted penalties.

It appears players are buying into the coaches' game plan and philosophy. Playing mistake-free football will be a force multiplier in winning close games.

The Bad

Offensive Line

Upfront, the play was inconsistent at best. It was good to see the starting O-line create a protective pocket, giving Bridgewater adequate time to scan the field and hit open receivers, but the interior did get pushed back on several short-yardage situations.

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III worked hard in the offseason to improve his technique and get stronger. He needs to accelerate his development to ensure he earns coaches’ complete confidence to push the pile forward when the team must gain a yard.

On the other hand, the second-team O-line's pass blocking was nonexistent. The No. 2 big uglies let the Seattle defensive front place Lock under constant duress as he was sacked by free rushers on his first two dropbacks.

The backup offensive line group needs to show significant improvement in preventing protection breakdowns in the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams next Saturday.

The Ugly

Special Teams

This team's third-phase execution remains a major concern. Outside of Brandon McManus' precision scoring on all field goals and extra-point attempts, the rest of the group was dreadful.

The Seahawks executed two successful kick returns and a deflected Broncos punt. The lack of effort and execution by the special teams unit should be a cause of concern.

After the game, Fangio was pragmatic in his response to the issue.

"As good as we are playing, those are the things that can ruin a game for you," he said.

It’s still early, but the Broncos have momentum on their side. In Denver's first two preseason games, it dominated the competition. To stay on the right path, the Broncos must remain focused on sharpening individual skills, communication, and game-plan execution.

The big decision on the starting quarterback could occur this week. It will have a huge impact on the team's fortunes this season. Like the players on the roster, regardless of which QB gets the nod, Broncos Country would be wise to rally around the person selected.

