Broncos Make Bold Statement on New Offensive Starter

For the Denver Broncos to trade Noah Fant — such was the case in the Russell Wilson deal, with the former first-round pick packaged to Seattle — upper management had to feel confident in his replacement, third-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam.

Indeed, they do. And no matter Okwuegbunam's title, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound pass-catcher is, by design, primed for a breakout 2022 campaign.

"We feel good about Albert," Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters on March 18. "We’re going to bring in some competition for him. We’re looking, and I’m sure we’ll address it in the draft. Albert has everything you want in a tight end. He’s big, he’s athletic and he’s strong. He needs to work on his blocking a little bit, but he’s a mismatch type of guy that I know [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett really values. We’re really high on Albert."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The 118th overall pick of the 2020 draft, Okwuegbunam has yet to complete a full regular season, missing all but four games as a rookie after tearing his ACL and sidelined three games last year due to a hamstring injury. But he's shown glimpses of being a moveable weapon within the offense, a seam-stretching complement to Denver's stacked wide receiver corps.

Making 14 appearances (six starts) in 2021, the Missouri product caught 82.5% of his targets (33 receptions) for 330 yards and two touchdowns. He earned Pro Football Focus' 14th-highest TE receiving grade (72.5) among 70 qualifiers despite playing only 421 offensive snaps (47%).

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw to a comparable talent with the Seahawks (Gerald Everett) and Okwuegbunam's similarities jumped out on tape.

"You have 'AO' playing tight end that can really make guys miss and do some special things—he's pretty shifty," Wilson said during his March 16 introductory press conference.

While Denver may, and likely will, add to the room via next month's draft, Paton largely ignored the position amid free agency, re-signing Andrew Beck and bringing aboard ex-Ravens blocking TE Eric Tomlinson. Who? Exactly.

The path is clear for Okwuegbunam to assume the mantle, doing what Fant never quite could in the Mile High City — and why the latter no longer calls it home.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!