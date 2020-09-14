SI.com
Broncos' Historic Home-Opener Record Shows Advantages of Playing at Mile High

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are poised to kick off the 2020 regular season at home on Monday night vs. the Tennessee Titans. The Broncos finished last year 7-9, missing out on the playoffs, while the Titans went 9-7, got hot at just the right time, and advanced all the way to the AFC Championship Game. 

The Broncos' record in home-openers over the last two decades would suggest that the Titans will find it difficult to win at Empower Field at Mile High, which comes as no huge shock considering Tennessee was shut out in Denver last year 16-0. 

Over the last 20 season, the Broncos have posted an 18-2 record in home-openers. 

The Mile High Faithful in Broncos Country is surely one big reason for the team's success opening at home. But this time around, there will be no fans in the stands as the Broncos take on the Titans. 

With no chants of "IN-COM-PLETE!" to be heard from Broncos Country (although there will be articifial crowd noise piped in), how much will losing that advantage affect the team's home-field edge? I reached out to an expert in the oddsmaking field to get my answer. 

"It's no secret that the Broncos have a greater home-field edge than most because of the altitude," SportsBetting.com odds consultant Scott Cooley said. "When factoring in home-field advantage with the betting line, the majority of teams received a standard three points. With the Broncos, you're generally looking at 4-5 points due to the altitude."

What that means is that while other NFL scions like the Pittsburgh Steelers or Green Bay Packers might be at a disadvantage with no fans in the stands to cheer them on, the Broncos are the one team that still holds a distinct advantage at home. 

While altitude might not be the end-all/be-all, it's especially helpful to the Broncos early in the season when opponents are still getting their football legs beneath them. It takes a few games for NFL teams to fully step into football shape, and when you add the thin air of Mile High into that equation, the Broncos emerge with a real leg up on the competition. 

How much will it help them on Monday night vs. the Titans? Well, if history is any indication, it'll help quite a lot. 

With sports gambling now legal in Colorado, it'd be interesting to know how bettors view this 18-2 record the Broncos have posted in home-openers. I would imagine there are some serious dollars on the Broncos beating the Titans. 

