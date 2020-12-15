The Denver Broncos pulled out a 32-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, playing a clean game in every phase. Offensively, the Broncos moved the ball with efficiency and defensively, mostly limited the opponent.

Things did get a little choppy towards the end of the game, but the Broncos pulled it through. It was a good team effort that saw most of the individual players play a good game. That leads us to the player grades.

The Positive

DeShawn Williams | DL: 90.2

With so many injuries on the line, Williams has really stepped up and come into his own by playing some really good football. His play this year has earned him a depth role with the Broncos for 2021 and hopefully, he can show more needed development.

Drew Lock | QB: 87.8

This was one of, if not the best, games of Lock’s young career. It wasn't perfect, which isn't what anyone was expecting but he showed the proper progress needed to earn himself 2021 as the starter. Lock's footwork was cleaner, he didn't force throws, took what was there, and played within the scheme. Eventually, the shots opened up and he took them, which is what we should see. This was a big step forward for Lock, but consistency is still needed over the final three games.

K.J. Hamler | WR: 85.4

One reasonable complaint about offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was his poor usage of Hamler and this game showed how the speedster rookie had been miscast in games past. Hamler challenged the Panthers' defense over the top and saw it break twice.

Alexander Johnson | LB: 83.7

Another player with consistency issues who played a clean game. There were no missed tackles in this one and Johnson also did well in his coverage, despite the limited usage.

The Negative

Netane Muti | RG: 29.5

It was a rough NFL debut from Muti, but there were plenty of flashes to remain hopeful for his future. It was obvious he was a rookie making his first start, but he also showed why many considered him a second-round prospect with the injury history cast aside. Give Muti another year on the bench, as the primary backup guard, and look to have him start in 2022 if he continues his upward climb.

DeMarcus Walker | DL: 30.1

While he had a sack, it wasn't a high-quality sack. What hurt the most was his run defense. Walker has put together better tape as a run defender this season but this game was reminiscent of his atrocious run defense of old.

Shelby Harris | DL: 35.2

Much like Walker, Harris has put much better run defense tape together this season outside of this game. It was rough watching Harris get bullied in the running game and his impact as a pass rusher was minimal.

Dalton Risner | LG: 37.6

Risner had his hands full with Derrick Brown and was really battered in the running game. Risner held his own in pass protection, but the losses in the run game were severe.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Jerry Jeudy | WR: 65.3

It is past time for Jeudy to spend time on the jugs machine. He added another drop, for his six on the season, but hasn't had the big, positive impact to balance the scales. The flashes of potential are exciting but Denver needs him to be more consistent next year.

Kareem Jackson | S: 58.7

While he had some big hits, he also had some missed tackles. Jackson has a history of being hit or miss with his tackling and that's what Denver got vs. the Panthers. The Broncos also got lucky with some missed reads because Jackson was out of place in coverage a few times.

Calvin Anderson | LT: 53.2

Starting at left tackle for a sick Garett Bolles, Anderson did alright. He held his own in pass protection and showed some physical mauling as a run blocker. It wasn't perfect, but Denver may have a future right tackle in Anderson if he takes a big step forward. At the very least, he looks like a capable backup swing tackle.

Bradley Chubb | OLB: 51.0

A tale of two phases. As a pass rusher, Chubb did well getting after the quarterback. As a run defender, he was mostly bullied. Chubb also missed two tackles and that hurt the defense quite a bit.

