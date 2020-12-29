Unlike their last meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Denver Broncos let a potential comeback slip through their fingers. The Broncos had some bright and shining moments, but when they needed the big play or the points, they couldn't close this time, falling to the Chargers 19-16.

The Broncos were very up-and-down but some players managed to produce a very good game which is what these grades are here to show. Let's dive in.

• For the MVP of this game, make sure you check out the video above.

The Positive

Melvin Gordon | RB: 87.8

The running back has really turned things around after a not-so-good first half of the season. In this game, Gordon was quick to get through the holes which led to some good gains on the ground. He displayed that quickness and burst that makes Gordon such a dangerous ball-carrier.

Dre'Mont Jones | DL: 84.1

Jones has been developing nicely for the Broncos this season and should be set for a starter role next year without it devolving to him due to injury. His run defense can still be hit-or-miss, but it has been a lot more on the hit side of late. As for Jones' ability to get that interior pressure, he is doing more and more to demand extra attention.

Garett Bolles | LT: 82.6

While he did struggle with a few pass protection plays, Bolles was devastating for the most part as a run blocker. The Broncos offense trusted running behind Bolles and it paid off well for the team.

Josey Jewell | ILB: 80.9

There are plenty of concerns about Jewell’s athleticism, which are justified, but he makes up for it with good instincts and awareness. He hasn't been the major weak link on defense some may make him out to be. He's been a solid linebacker in the role he has within this defense.

What's next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Negative

De'Vante Bausby | CB: 13.4

The last two games have been dreadful for Bausby and have revealed exactly why the Broncos cut him and allowed him to land with the Cardinals, who shortly thereafter moved on, too. He has plenty of issues that can be easily exploitable and the Chargers just did that.

Jerry Jeudy | WR: 21.2

If you're going to make a complaint about your usage, then you can't go into a game and drop five passes. Drops have been the big issue with Jeudy all season long. Hopefully, we see improvement there in the final game this season. Jeudy needs to spend plenty of time on the jugs machine this offseason working on those hands.

Lloyd Cushenberry | C: 25.7

There was no push from Cushenberry in the run game, he nearly tripped the ball-carrier a couple of times because of how badly he got pushed back off the snap, and he continues to allow pressure up the middle. The line around Cushenberry seems to be gelling but it's hard to really see it come out in the wash with the weak link being smack-dab in the middle.

Alexander Johnson | ILB: 29.3

Major limitations with athleticism and awareness continue to see problems arise with Johnson in coverage. He defends the run quite well and does well as a Blitzer, but this season has really shown there isn't much coverage upside.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Jeremiah Attaochu | OLB: 78.2

With no Bradley Chubb, I was curious to see whether the Broncos would be able to generate much edge pressure but Attaochu did a solid job there. He was also solid at setting the edge and forcing the ball-carriers back inside.

Drew Lock | QB: 57.5

Some are saying this was a great game from Lock, not factoring his statistics, and while the two interceptions do make the stats look bad, the tape doesn't back up the claim that he played well. His ball placement was erratic due to the inconsistent footwork that he just can't clean up no matter how much the coaches try and help him. Lock has a lot of bad habits that hurt the offense and the longer this goes on, the more likely it is they never get coached out.

Justin Simmons | S: 43.0

The last couple of games have not been kind to Simmons and it seems like once again his role has changed with how Vic Fangio is using him. This is likely because of all the issues at cornerback as Simmons has to do more than normal to cover for them. This can take him out of his proper position and also make him a little hesitant to come up against the run.

Elijah Wilkinson | RT: 39.5

Like you, I don’t know what the Broncos see in Wilkinson to keep trotting him out at right tackle. He did alright there as a run blocker and had some really good moments in the run game but his pass protection is sloppy with slow with his heavy feet and slow kick slide. He continues to show he is a guard miscast as a tackle.

Don't forget to check out the video above for the MVP of the game.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.