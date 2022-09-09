Skip to main content

Broncos Practice Report Reveals Four Injured Starters

The Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1's tilt on Monday Night Football.

The Denver Broncos are only a couple of days away from their season-opening road tilt at the Seattle Seahawks. The health status of multiple starters is still up in the air. 

Because the Broncos don't play until Monday night, we won't get an official game status report until Saturday, but starters like OLB Randy Gregory, OT Billy Turner, LB Jonas Griffith, LB Josey Jewell, and WR KJ Hamler were limited in Thursday's practice. 

The good news? LB Jonas Griffith, who suffered a dislocated elbow in preseason Game 1, was a full participant in Thursday's practice. 

Injury

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have several players who did not participate in practice, including CB Artie Burns and LB Alton Robinson. CB Sidney Jones and LB Boye Mafe were both limited.

However, Seahawks OG Gabe Jackson was a full go. Seattle is a bit more banged up than Denver. The Broncos opted to rest 90% or more of starters during the preseason.

Time will tell whether head coach Nathaniel Hackett's strategy avails the Broncos. For now, all eyes will be on Friday and Saturday's practice report to see whether the likes of Gregory, Turner, Hamler, and Jewell progressed in terms of participation. 

