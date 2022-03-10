Report: Broncos 'Very Interested' in Signing Legendary LB

Skip to main content
Player(s)
Bobby Wagner
Team(s)
Denver Broncos

Report: Broncos 'Very Interested' in Former Seahawks All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner's market is white-hot.

Unsurprisingly, Bobby Wagner won't be out of work for long.

Released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday after 10 seasons with the organization, the superstar linebacker has drawn immediate interest from over a third of the NFL, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Among the clubs "very interested" in signing Wagner, per Schultz: the Dolphins, Ravens, Chargers, Broncos, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, and Cowboys.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Not only is Wagner the best available 'backer in the 2022 free-agent class, he's one of the greatest defensive players to ever grace the gridiron, an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time first-team All-Pro, and former Super Bowl champion. The 31-year-old has totaled 1,383 tackles, 78 quarterback hits, 60 pass deflections, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and four touchdowns across 150 career starts.

Wagner twice led the league in tackles (2016, 2018) and, incredibly, has gotten better with age, recording a personal-best 170 combined stops in 2021, ranking as Pro Football Focus' No. 15 LB among 87 qualifiers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Cut due to salary rather than performance, Wagner is assured of landing a lucrative contract based on his quick-developing market but could command more than the Broncos are willing to offer, KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright reported.

"From the conversations I've had, I don't think they'll be in at his price point," Allbright said in response to Schultz's report.

Although Wagner may well sign elsewhere, Denver has money to burn, a massive void at the position, an aggressive general manager, and perhaps its biggest ace in the hole: ex-Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos on Tuesday.

Can Russ help cook up a deal? Stay tuned.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

In This Article (1)

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

USATSI_17072391
News

Report: Broncos 'Very Interested' in Signing Legendary LB

By Zack Kelberman10 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) following the game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
News

Insider Previews How Russell Wilson Trade Affects Broncos as Free-Agent Destination

By Chad Jensen1 hour ago
USATSI_17481806
News

NFL GM Tears Broncos to Shreds Over Russell Wilson Trade

By Zack Kelberman5 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and manager Pete Carroll (right) look on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Report Reveals Why Russell Wilson Really Wanted Out of Seattle

By Chad Jensen5 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
News

Examining Broncos' Salary Cap Situation in Wake of Russell Wilson Trade

By Bob MorrisMar 9, 2022
USATSI_17630389
News

Report: Russell Wilson Likely to Net Contract Extension from Broncos

By Zack KelbermanMar 9, 2022
DaeSean Hamilton
News

Report: Broncos Release WR DaeSean Hamilton

By Bob MorrisMar 8, 2022
Drew Lock Denver Broncos Louis Riddick ESPN
News

Drew Lock Processing Broncos Trading him to Seahawks in Russell Wilson Deal

By Chad JensenMar 8, 2022
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
News

Broncos Confirm Blockbuster Trade for Russell Wilson

By Zack KelbermanMar 8, 2022