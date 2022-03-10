Report: Broncos 'Very Interested' in Signing Legendary LB

Unsurprisingly, Bobby Wagner won't be out of work for long.

Released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday after 10 seasons with the organization, the superstar linebacker has drawn immediate interest from over a third of the NFL, according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Among the clubs "very interested" in signing Wagner, per Schultz: the Dolphins, Ravens, Chargers, Broncos, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Steelers, and Cowboys.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Not only is Wagner the best available 'backer in the 2022 free-agent class, he's one of the greatest defensive players to ever grace the gridiron, an eight-time Pro Bowler, six-time first-team All-Pro, and former Super Bowl champion. The 31-year-old has totaled 1,383 tackles, 78 quarterback hits, 60 pass deflections, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, six forced fumbles, and four touchdowns across 150 career starts.

Wagner twice led the league in tackles (2016, 2018) and, incredibly, has gotten better with age, recording a personal-best 170 combined stops in 2021, ranking as Pro Football Focus' No. 15 LB among 87 qualifiers.

Cut due to salary rather than performance, Wagner is assured of landing a lucrative contract based on his quick-developing market but could command more than the Broncos are willing to offer, KOA Radio's Benjamin Allbright reported.

"From the conversations I've had, I don't think they'll be in at his price point," Allbright said in response to Schultz's report.

Although Wagner may well sign elsewhere, Denver has money to burn, a massive void at the position, an aggressive general manager, and perhaps its biggest ace in the hole: ex-Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson, who was traded to the Broncos on Tuesday.

Can Russ help cook up a deal? Stay tuned.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!