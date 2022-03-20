Broncos Confirm Plan to Re-Sign 2 Defensive Starters

Skip to main content

Broncos Confirm Interest in Re-Signing S Kareem Jackson, CB Bryce Callahan

The secondary is a priority.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton revealed Friday that the team intends to re-sign safety Kareem Jackson and cornerback Bryce Callahan, who remain unrestricted free agents.

“We’re talking to Kareem’s folks as well as Bryce. We’d like both of them back," Paton said. "Both of them are really good players and good leaders."

Jackson, 34 (in April), has served as the elder statesman in Denver's secondary for the last three seasons, equal parts hard-hitter and vocal leader. The ex-Texans corner returned to the club on a one-year deal in 2021, posting 88 total tackles (62 solo), two pass deflections, and an interception across 15 starts. He earned below-average marks from Pro Football Focus for his run defense (58.8) and pass coverage (48.8).

If brought back, Jackson likely will contribute on early downs while increasingly ceding snaps to sophomore safeties Caden Sterns and Jamar Johnson, the former being a potential long-term fixture opposite All-Pro Justin Simmons.

Like Jackson, Callahan originally joined the Broncos in 2019, inking a three-year, $21 million deal to reunite with then-head coach Vic Fangio. However, he appeared in just 21 games over that span — missing the entire 2019 campaign — due to a series of foot and knee injuries.

When healthy, Callahan routinely flashes Pro Bowl ability and, because Denver needs a capable slot man between boundary CBs Patrick Surtain II and Ronald Darby, would fill a critical role entering his age-30 season.

Both players may require little more than incentive-heavy, low-money pacts to play for new Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, previously the Los Angeles Rams' secondary coach. It stands to reason that at least one will put pen to paper prior to next month's NFL Draft.

