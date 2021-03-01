Report: Broncos Interested in Drafting 'Big-Time Weapon' on Offense

He could go as high as the second round.

The Denver Broncos, sniffing around draft-eligible tight ends, are specifically intrigued by what one expert termed a "big-time weapon at the next level."

According to The Draft Network's Justin Melo, the Broncos have spoken with or will virtually interview Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble, who's drawing similar interest from a slew of other teams.

The son of former NFL safety Greg Tremble, Tommy (6-4, 248) was a two-year contributor for the Irish, tallying 35 receptions for 401 yards (11.5 YPC) and four touchdowns across 19 games, his scores all coming in 2019.

Although those numbers don't jump off the screen, Tremble has received continual praise from the scouting community due to his athleticism and play-making penchant. He's equally adept as a run-blocker, vaulting him into the top five incoming rookies at his position.

“Every time I watch Notre Dame, he’s one of my favorite players because he just makes plays,” TheDraftScout.com’s Matt Miller told BlueandGold.com last month. “He’s the most athletic one I’ve seen come through there in recent memory.”

Melo estimates that Tremble could be drafted anywhere from Rounds 2-4 in April. He's the arguable TE4 behind Florida's Kyle Pitts, Penn State’s Pat Freiermuth, and Miami’s Brevin Jordan.

The Broncos own nine selections in the 2021 draft, including Nos. 40, 71, and 104 — Tremble's aforementioned range. Although tight end is not a necessity with Pro Bowl-caliber starter Noah Fant atop the depth chart, the team could use some reinforcement as 2020 fourth-rounder Albert Okwuegbunam recovers from knee surgery and "blocking specialist" Nick Vannett being a prime release candidate.

In addition to Tremble, Melo reported Sunday, Denver has been linked "throughout this pre-draft process" to Jacksonville State TE Landon Rice, a projected late-round choice.

