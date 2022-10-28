Broncos vs. Jaguars: Week 8 Bold Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos are across the pond, looking to put a stop to a four-game losing streak. With the Jacksonville Jaguars also sitting at 2-5 on the season, it'll be a good opportunity to begin digging out of this slump.

What should Broncos fans expect to see on Sunday? Let's go around the table on what to expect from the Broncos in Week 8.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-4: With it being an International Series game in London, the spotlight will be on the Broncos, and there is a lot of potential for this to be a good game. If the Broncos are able to put together a clean, disciplined game, and finish drives, then despite the struggles, the Broncos can at least enter the bye week on a high. However, the Jaguars are certainly not to be trifled with. Ultimately, keyed by timely takeaways by the defense and hard running by Latavius Murray, the Broncos overcome a short week to win their first International Series game. However, it must not paper over the cracks.

Pick: Broncos 16, Jaguars 10

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 3-4: London has never been kind to the Broncos. That being said, having some time away can be seen as a positive. Both teams are playing for survival, but the Broncos finally get some luck and a little more out of Russell Wilson to prevail on Sunday.

Pick: Broncos 21, Jaguars 17

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 3-4: I am going against my better judgment here, but expect the Broncos to play some inspired football this week. Wilson has a bounce-back game, finding Greg Dulcich for a pair of touchdowns and adding another with his legs to prove to the world his hamstring is healed. Defensively, the Broncos struggle early, but turn it around in the second half forcing a couple of turnovers and finding a way to come out with a big victory.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jaguars 17

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 3-4: Playing in a significantly different time zone could be the perfect medicine to reset the Broncos' putrid offense. Look for Denver to take a step forward, scoring in the red zone. In the battle of 2-5 teams, it's time for the Broncos to win a close contest.

Pick: Broncos 21, Jaguars 20

Brennan Grose (@BrennanGrose1) 3-4: The team's back is against the wall, the pressure is building, and reports are running rampant about the future of the coaches and several players. The Broncos will use all of this as motivation and make their first step towards turning this around as the offense finally gets going.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jaguars 16

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 4-3: Based on the fact that head coach Nathaniel Hackett said it will be “status quo” for the game in London, there is little reason to hope the Broncos’ offense gets any better this week. Combine that with another significant injury to the defense (Baron Browning), the outlook is bleak. Another low-scoring, close loss is on the horizon.

Pick: Jaguars 13, Broncos 10

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-5: This is the last stand of Wilson. If he doesn't back up all of his 'I'm super locked in' talk with performance on Sunday, the Broncos not only slip to 2-6, but his teammates officially tune him out. But Wilson had a week break for his hamstring to heal up and sort re-set his football brain after slumping to open the season. Does it pay off? Yes.

Pick: Broncos 23, Jaguars 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 4-3: On the heels of a four-game losing streak, it's hard to find a reason to pick Denver — regardless of opponent. It's becoming increasingly clear that perhaps Hackett isn't cut out for this whole head-coaching thing, and another defeat could be the tipping point for the new ownership group. A shakeup, if only to hold someone to account for this mess, is probably in the best interest of the franchise. If you're going to rip the band-aid off, do it now; don't wait. However, in true Broncos fashion, they'll eek out a victory and maintain false hope heading into their bye, likely ensuring that Hackett maintains his post until the end of the year. Let's ride!

Pick: Broncos 20, Jaguars 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 4-3: The Broncos may have Wilson back this week, but given the level of injuries on the offensive side of the ball and the incompetence of the offensive line, it’s just so hard to pick this team to win until they show it. The Jaguars are young and talented but a variable team. If good Trevor Lawrence shows up, Denver could be in trouble. But against the No. 1 passing defense in terms of EPA/Play, Denver could give the former No. 1 overall pick a long day. However, until Denver shows it knows how not to shoot itself in the foot, I won’t be picking them.

Pick: Jaguars 16, Denver 13

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 3-4: No changes are expected going into this game, meaning it won't surprise if the offense still struggles and the defense has to pick up the slack again. The Jaguars have their issues, but they've had more games in which they've scored a fair amount of points. Expect another low-scoring affair in which the Jaguars finish one more drive in the end zone than the Broncos do.

Pick: Jaguars 17, Broncos 13

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 3-4: Across the pond, in Denver, on the road, or in Primetime, it really doesn’t matter where the Broncos play their games. Bad football can be seen from anywhere, and this leaderless coaching staff that refuses to adapt and overcome obstacles will lead to more bad times. Because this team fears change, don’t be surprised to see them catch a whooping in London.

Pick: Jaguars 20, Broncos 16

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 1-6: With Wilson expected to play on a bum hamstring and the continued poor showings of the Broncos' offense, things don't get turned around against a defense that has been opportunistic yet unspectacular over the past few weeks. Up to and until I see the Broncos' offense perform up to expectations, I won't predict them to have that breakout game. Lawrence has used his legs to punch the ball in the endzone a few times this year, and that could be the way the Broncos lose this game. Denver comes back to the States, continuing to look for answers, with a wild debate about the coaching staff raging on.

Pick: Jaguars 19, Broncos 13

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-5: What will the Broncos get from their offense? That is the question going into every game. Denver has a very good defense, but they can't do it alone. Not to mention, the Broncos have a tendency to crack and let opposing offenses make just enough plays. The Jaguars' defense is bad, and Lawrence is still growing in the NFL. Will either team score more than 12 points? The Broncos' defense plays well, but will the offense play such inept football that it can't execute high school-level plays? We'll see.

Pick: Broncos 12, Jaguars 9

Dylan Von Arx (@arx_d) 2-5: Both of these teams are on a downward trajectory and are fighting to find any amount of success going forward. With Hackett likely coaching for his job, Denver will be more desperate for a win, probably in ugly fashion. Assuming Wilson suits up, he might just have enough magic to pull out a win.

Pick: Broncos 20, Jaguars 13

