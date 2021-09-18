Broncos Spill Beans on Bradley Chubb's Health Status for Week 2

The Denver Broncos opted to travel on Friday back to the East Coast to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an effort to acclimate to the jet lag. Fresh off a win a few hundred miles north up the coast, the Broncos are hoping to break all the bad 'East Coast road game' juju by starting the 2021 season 2-0.

In order to do that, Denver will need as many of its horses as possible. All week long, we've been closely monitoring the practice reports and remarks from head coach Vic Fangio to divine what the future holds for banged-up starters like rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and right guard Graham Glasgow.

On Friday, the Broncos ended the suspense, releasing their final injury report for Week 2.

Glasgow is a veteran but not practicing once all week after experiencing a scary episode of heart palpitations at MetLife Stadium all but guarantees he'll be watching from the sideline in Jacksonville. Look for the Broncos to tap the second-year Netane Muti to start in Glasgow's place.

Muti answered the bell in a similar situation last year, producing a solid body of work in Week 14 as a starter before crashing back down to earth when called upon three weeks later. However, he's got a year in the league under his belt and could be poised to take a big step forward.

Meanwhile, Chubb's availability this week is still very much up in the air. His practice participation was limited all three days and Fangio's review of how Chubb looked Thursday-to-Friday was less than inspiring.

“He did yesterday about the same as he did on Wednesday," Fangio said Friday. "He did more today, so hopefully he’ll be able to make it. We’ll see.”

Linebacker Jonas Griffith, recently acquired to help stabilize special teams, is also listed as questionable, however, starters like defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, and depth trenchman Shamar Stephen have been greenlit to play on Sunday.

As for the Jaguars, cornerback Tre Herndon has been ruled out while starting slot corner Tyson Campbell is a full go. Campbell has been nursing a calf and he draws the explosive, twitched-out KJ Hamler as an assignment this week, hot to redeem himself after last week's faux pas. That's a matchup to monitor.

Former Bronco Lerentee McCray, now starting at edge rusher for the Jags, is questionable for Week 2 but it'd be an upset if he didn't play against his former team. Jacksonville needs all the pass-rush help it can get.

