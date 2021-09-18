Sleeping on This Jags' WR Could Give Broncos' Secondary Nightmares

While the Broncos have a talented secondary, the Jaguars have the offensive tools to give them problems.

The Denver Broncos have shifted focus to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a young inexperienced team with some talented players. Jacksonville's offense is replete with potential, led by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars have capable weapons at wide receiver and running back, and if they can put it all together and grow, this could end up being a great offense. There are multiple offensive multiple Jacksonville poses, but Laviska Shenault is the most versatile and dangerous of the bunch.

The Broncos are probably quite familiar with Shenault, as he played his college ball at Colorado University. His combination of size and speed makes him hard to match up against and creates problems for the Broncos secondary with starting cornerback Ronald Darby on short-term injured reserve.

Denver cannot allow Shenault to thrive on those underneath throws. He attacked the middle of the field last year working against linebackers, where he caught 20-of-58 total receptions. It goes beyond that with Shenault as he caught 46-of-58 balls from behind the line of scrimmage to nine yards deep.

This can be dangerous for the Broncos, who like to play off-coverage often. Thriving over the middle would allow the Jaguars' offense to take what is given and move the ball.

That's why Shenalut is the most dangerous weapon the Broncos’ defense has to handle and it's where New York Giants' wideout Sterling Shephard caught four passes for 40 yards.

Shephard was the featured offensive piece for the Giants because of how well he did underneath. The Broncos can’t let Shenault replicate that type of success.

Vic Fangio needs to come up with an answer for it. While this game may look easy on paper, the Jaguars have the right pieces on offense to challenge the Broncos if their offensive line and rookie quarterback can hold up.

