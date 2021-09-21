Broncos' Rookie Report Card: Week 2

The Broncos' rookies mostly had a good game in Week 2's victory over the Jaguars.

In their Week 2 matchup, the Denver Broncos' rookies received some decent opportunities. Between offense, defense, and special teams, only six rookies took the field for the Broncos. but overall, they put together a pretty solid game, which showed their potential for more.

Of the six that played, only one rookie saw no action on special teams. For the Broncos, if you're a rookie, you will contribute on special teams. One rookie only saw action on special teams and came away with a bad look because of a failed play.

Here's how Week 2 played out for Denver's rookie class.

Patrick Surtain II | CB

The first-rounder started at cornerback with Ronald Darby on injured reserve, and he put together a solid game. Things started rough for Surtain as the Jaguars targeted his issues with a change-of-direction, but he earned his payback.

Late in the game, Surtain put himself in a position to get an interception and nearly got a second one as well on a two-point conversion attempt.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Javonte Williams | RB

'Pookie' made his presence felt, literally, to some Jaguars defenders. His physical running style was on display as he managed to pick up 64 yards on 13 rushing attempts. The best aspect of Williams' game doesn’t show up in the box score, which was with his blitz pickup.

Caden Sterns (S) | Jonathon Cooper (OLB) | Andre Mintze (OLB)

This rookie trio also got to see some action on defense. None of them made a play that stuck out positively, but Cooper’s issues were on display. All his preseason hype has failed to show up in the regular season as he keeps getting shut down as a pass rusher.

However, these three also were key special teams players and mainly were solid.

Baron Browning | LB

The third-rounder only saw action on special teams as he is still behind the eight-ball on picking up the defense after an offseason injury limited him. The Broncos allowed a long kickoff return for a touchdown where Browning gave a terrible effort and missed a tackle. It was the type of play that leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

The Takeaway

The Broncos have gotten solid play from their rookies overall. However, as the team heads into the more challenging part of its schedule, the rookie class will need to step up even more, especially with injuries mounting.

It's been a good start to the season for this hyped-up rookie class, but each one needs to step up and show more.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!