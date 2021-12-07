The Broncos have something special on their hands in Javonte Williams.

Entering Week 13, Denver Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams had already made his mark with the team. He trailed veteran counterpart Melvin Gordon for the team lead in rushing yards by 37 yards despite garnering significantly fewer carries.

With Gordon nursing an injury, the Broncos tapped Williams to start on Sunday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a physical, scrappy game — and the rookie was right at home.

Williams relished the contact, dropping his helmet to bowl over would-be tacklers and stiff-arming guys into the turf. He romped all night long and the Broncos used him as a true bell-cow, feeding him 23 carries and six receptions.

The results were spectacular for the rookie. The end result for the team? Not so much as the Broncos fell to the Chiefs 22-9. I shudder to think what that score and complexion of the game would have looked like without Williams carrying nearly all of Denver's water.

Williams finished with nearly 200 yards from scrimmage (102 rushing and 76 receiving), averaging 4.4 yards per carry and scoring the Broncos' lone touchdown. His 178 total yards were a career-high and it was the third time in the last four games that he's eclipsed 100 yards from scrimmage.

Williams' 178 total yards are the most by a Broncos rookie since running back Clinton Portis in 2002 (246 yds. vs. Ari., 12/29/02). That's high company as Portis, a 2002 second-round pick, eclipsed 1,500 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons in Denver before being packaged as part of the trade that landed Champ Bailey in the Orange and Blue.

Williams now leads the Broncos in rushing with 670 yards while contributing 33 receptions for 269 yards and four total touchdowns. In a game the Broncos absolutely had to have, the rookie came ready to play.

It was a losing effort, alas, and while there are no moral victories in the NFL, seeing a rookie literally carry the offense in what is the most hostile environment for the Broncos was more than impressive. It was an epiphany.

Williams should be this team's starting tailback moving forward. Don't hold your breath, though. Vic Fangio loathes turning away from veterans.

At worst, Williams earned an increased role in the Broncos' offense, even if it is as RB2. Gordon will hit free agency this spring and move on while Williams will shoulder the mantle of being the Broncos' permanent bell-cow in 2022 and beyond.

Considering how Williams' big day was one week removed from fellow rookie Patrick Surtain II earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors, it's safe to say that GM George Paton knocked his first draft class out of the park.

Now, if this team could only find a quarterback...

