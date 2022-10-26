Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at 'Center' of Trade Calls

Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls" ahead of the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Denver has received "multiple inquiries" on Jeudy, along with fellow WR KJ Hamler and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb — none of whom would be sold "low."

"KJ Hamler has been discussed more by teams than Jerry Jeudy because of the asking price for Jeudy," echoed The Score's Jordan Schultz.

What's more, CBS Sports purportedly named the Packers, Colts, and Giants as potential landing spots for Jeudy, a 26-game starter who's totaled 114 receptions for 1,709 yards and five touchdowns, three of which came as a rookie.

The former Alabama standout has yet to put it all together at the professional level, injuries and drops being his biggest bugaboos. But he's shown glimpses of brilliance despite cycling through five different quarterbacks and two offensive coordinators. Case in point: a season-high seven-catch effort amid last week's loss to the Jets.

"This guy is getting better every day and the bond we have—I mentioned to him, one-on-one, don’t take offense to it," QB Russell Wilson said Wednesday of the trade rumors. "Just know it’s something people are always going to look for you if you’re a talented player. That’s the game."

Jeudy has one year remaining on his contract that includes a fifth-year option for 2024, his age-25 campaign. The Broncos would save $1.991 million against the salary cap and swallow $2.152 million in dead money by shipping him elsewhere upon their return stateside.

"These guys are all on our team, and I love them, and they've worked so hard, and I appreciate all of them and want them here," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Monday. "But [General Manager] George [Paton] handles that side. We'll communicate, we'll talk, but I'm very excited for these guys having another opportunity to go win a game.”

