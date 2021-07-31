Jerry Jeudy Compares Vic Fangio's Training Camp to Alabama's Nick Saban

Jerry Jeudy might not want to broadcast this too loudly within Vic Fangio's earshot.

You might logically assume that making the transition from being a college athlete to the ranks of the paid professionals would raise the bar of difficulty considerably. Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had his share of well-documented on-field growing pains during his rookie campaign, which makes it all the more surprising to hear him say that NFL training camp is much easier than what he had in college at Alabama.

“Oh yeah, for sure, for sure. College training camp is a lot more difficult, a lot harder practices," Jeudy said on Thursday. "The NFL is mostly taking care of your body and taking care of the little things, so yeah it's a lot easier for me.”

Coming from the notorious tight ship run by the legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban, having a more relaxed training camp schedule seems to suit Jeudy. Current NFL CBA regulations might allow such luxuries, but Jeudy is convinced that his old coach would be sticking to his own set of rules.

“For sure, but Coach Saban’s going to stick to that routine," Jeudy said.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What has stood out about Jeudy is just how quickly he has embraced the mantra of a professional being self-disciplined in workouts away from team facilities. Time and time again he has showcased his relentless pursuit of perfection in eye-popping workout videos posted via his social media channels.

Now plunged into the white-hot heat of training camp, it's becoming clear to his teammates, like Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons, that the explosive pass-catcher is ready to make a significant leap in Year 2.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Jeudy can have an All-Pro, Pro Bowl season this year. He’s that good,” Simmons said this week. “Everyone wants to talk about what happened last year, but I’m not worried about it one bit. I’ve seen the work that he’s been putting in during the offseason. I saw what he did in OTAs.”

If Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was of a nastier disposition, he might opt to make life a little bit harder on his young receiver should he catch wind of his comments about NFL camp being easier than college. On the other hand, given Fangio’s notoriously laid-back persona, it’s more likely that the boss would invite him round for a plate of his famous homemade meatballs instead.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!