Mile High Roundtable: Broncos vs. Jets | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

The Denver Broncos have the chance to get to 3-0 this week with the reeling 0-2 New York Jets coming to town. New York's rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is coming off a tough four-interception game and could be walking into a buzzsaw.

That is, if the Broncos take care of business.

Is this a quintessential 'trap game' for the Broncos? We've been asked that often by Broncos Country but considering how young the season is, it's hard to categorize this game as a 'trap.'

However, the Broncos risk a massive embarrassment and interruption to their early-season momentum if they don't take the Jets with the utmost seriousness.

You know what they say in the league. On any given Sunday, a team can win — even those that you least expect. Here's how MHH sees it unfolding for the Broncos in Week 3.

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 2-0: The Broncos return home in front of a full-capacity stadium for the first time in 635 days and expectations are running high in the Mile High City. Although the Broncos struggled to convert third downs against Jacksonville, this offense has the weapons to challenge the Jets. The key concern is how the interior offensive line (IOL) performs against the Jets' defensive line, and whether the Broncos can establish the run. RBs Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon should both have considerable touches. On defense, the Broncos will make things miserable for Wilson and a Patrick Surtain II pick-six and Bryce Callahan interception will be just the ticket.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jets 10

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH) 2-0: With the Broncos returning home, look for them to hit the ground running and score an ever-elusive opening drive touchdown. Vic Fangio sets out to continue his success against rookie quarterbacks, forcing Wilson into back-to-back rough outings. Expect the Broncos' defense to show the young QB various looks to keep Wilson guessing long enough for Von Miller and company to get their hands on him multiple times.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jets 10

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 2-0: It's time to ring the dinner bell on another rookie QB. Wilson looked very shaky last week so you have to believe that even the wounded Denver defense wants its pound of flesh. Indeed, the Broncos do feast with a whopping six sacks and three takeaways, giving Bridgewater plenty of chances to riddle the Jets' secondary with three touchdowns.

Pick: Broncos 38, Jets 13

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 2-0: The Mile High momentum continues with a decisive win over the Jets. Look for Bridgewater to take advantage of the Jets' vulnerable safeties by completing deep passes in the middle of the field. Life for Wilson won’t get any easier playing the vaunted Broncos. The Denver secondary produces two turnovers.

Pick: Broncos 28, Jets 13

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 2-0: The Broncos have suffered from the injury bug early this season. Even with some of their starters sidelined they are a better team than the Jets. After taking care of business on the road, a home game against an inferior opponent takes the Broncos to 3-0. Denver's stout run defense will force the Jets to pass and Miller and company will apply constant pressure to force some bad throws from Wilson. Justin Simmons will get his first interception of the season, Dre'Mont Jones will get his first sack of the season, and Williams will produce the first 100-yard rushing game of his pro career.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jets 13

Zach Hicks (@HicksZach2) 2-0: The Broncos get another inferior team this week and draw a rookie QB who struggled mightily a week ago. I don’t see that turning around against a strong Fangio defense. As long as Bridgewater continues his strong play, this should be an easy win for the Broncos.

Pick: Broncos 31, Jets 9

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-0: Look for Wilson to truly get baptized into the Mile High fires by Miller, who produces a multi-sack performance with some help from Jones and Malik Reed. The Jets' rookie QB offers up a smorgasbord of giveaways to the Broncos' defense and Bridgewater will make each one count. For the first time in a long while, the Broncos eclipse 30 points on the scoreboard and the Teddy 'Throwsevelt' hype shuttle blasts into the stratosphere.

Pick: Broncos 34, Jets 6

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 2-0: If you have Williams on your fantasy team, get him into your starting lineup. This is a potential smash spot for 'Pookie,' who could pop for 100-plus and a touchdown against the Jets’ overwhelmed defense. Overall, Denver needs to simply do its job — not unlike the first two weeks — and 3-0 should be a reality, in perhaps the final “gimme” game of the season. The one caveat: it won’t be a blowout. But a win’s a win.

Pick: Broncos 17, Jets 6

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 2-0: The Broncos' fortune of playing a soft schedule to start the season continues this week. Some may say this is a potential 'trap game' but with the veteran Bridgewater leading this team, Denver should take care of business at home. How efficiently can this offense run the football and who besides Miller can get after the quarterback? Those are key areas to watch not only for this game but for the season to come. Stay healthy, protect the football, and the Broncos should come out 3-0.

Pick: Broncos 24, Jets 6

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 2-0: The Jets are similar to the Jaguars in that they are a rebuilding team with a first-year coach and, thus, are not among the better teams in the NFL. Wilson is coming off a rough performance and doesn't have his best offensive lineman. The Broncos should have the advantage on defense and be able to force several turnovers, even if they have a lost a couple of starters to injury. Offensively, the Broncos have shown they can move the ball well and that should continue, given that the Jets don’t have a good pass rush. However, the Jets do have some size on the D-line, so it may be another game in which it takes a while for the running backs to get going. But given how well Bridgewater is playing, the Broncos will put some drives together in the first half through the passing game, which will open the door for this game to be put away in the second half, just as they have the past two weeks.

Pick: Broncos 30, Jets 10

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 2-0: Denver must run the ball down the Jets' throat with Gordon and Williams. Bridgewater puts together another great performance without a turnover. ‘Pookie’ gets his first touchdown as a Bronco at home in front of fans. Fangio's defense batters and bruises Wilson, who coughs the ball up twice for turnovers.

Pick: Broncos 34, Jets 17

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 2-0: Even though this game against the Jets seems like an easy matchup on paper, the Broncos' IOL has really struggled to gain traction in the running game thus far. Jets' DL Quinnen Williams is a monster inside, so look for more tough sledding this week. Regardless, Denver wins this game easily as it terrorizes a poor Jets' offense. This time, Denver slams the door early with a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and never looks back. The good guys start 3-0.

Pick: Broncos 27, Jets 10

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 2-0: After the outstanding performance of Wilson to throw four interceptions in his first 10 attempts, the Broncos' secondary is licking its chops. There is no Mekhi Becton at left tackle, so Denver should be able to generate more pressure to force more of those interceptions. Offensively, after the abysmal blocking performance against the Jaguars, Denver gets it going and rushes for over 150 yards and two scores. With the defense stifling and getting multiple takeaways, the Broncos not only ground the Jets but bury them by getting over 40 points for the first time since Week 2 of the 2017 season.

Pick: Denver 41, Jets 9

