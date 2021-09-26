Broncos' Biggest Risers & Fallers in 26-0 Win Over Jets

Which players saw their stock rise and fall in the Broncos' third straight win?

The Denver Broncos stomped the winless New York Jets on Sunday, emerging victorious 26-0. Teddy Bridgewater has now proven through three games that he can lead the Broncos to victory over the teams they're supposed to beat.

That's progress for the Broncos.

Next week will present a stiffer challenge to the Broncos but for now, it's time to bask in the glory of the team's third straight win to open the season.

In a cruising win, who were the biggest risers and fallers?

Riser: Von Miller | OLB

As if his stock wasn't hot enough, Miller notched his fourth sack of the season with three tackles. If there was any doubt, let there be none now. Miller is back and as good as ever.

Faller: Garett Bolles | LT

The second-team All-Pro entered Week 3 with five pressures relinquished and a sack and those numbers only climbed. Bolles allowed pressure to the Jets, including a sack on Bridgewater.

Riser: Melvin Gordon | RB

Gordon ran hard on Sunday, picking up 61 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He's looked very good in a contract year and is giving the Broncos the lead in the one-two punch on the ground.

Faller: Lloyd Cushenberry | C

Cushenberry had his hands full with that Jets' D-line. Quinnen Williams notched a pair of sacks and Cushenberry was often on the losing end against the Jets. Time to sound the alarm on Cushenberry's failure to launch in Year 2.

Riser: Caden Sterns | S

Sterns notched the first interception of his young career on Sunday and contributing two tackles. It's great to see Broncos' rookies taking home picks in back-to-back weeks.

Riser: Malik Reed | OLB

Reed was a force against the run and notched a sack on Sunday. In Bradley Chubb's first missed game since the injury, Reed proved that the Broncos are going to be alright.

Riser: Javonte Williams | RB

Williams ran hard behind a Broncos' O-line that struggled to get consistent push, picking up 29 yards and a touchdown. It was 'Pookie's' first NFL score.

Riser: Tim Patrick | WR

Patrick led the Broncos with 98 receiving yards, catching all five of his targets as per usual. Patrick's long went for 31 yards.