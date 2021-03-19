Report: Justin Simmons Lands Record-Setting Contract from Broncos

HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Report: Broncos Sign Justin Simmons to 4-Year, $61 Million Extension

An NFL record.
Author:
Publish date:

Justin Simmons is now the highest-paid safety in the history of the National Football League.

On Friday, the Denver Broncos and its twice franchise-tagged Pro Bowler reached agreement on a four-year, $61 million contract. The deal was confirmed by Simmons' wife, Taryn, on Twitter.

"We’re here to stay, Denver! We have some big dreams for this city that we now call home. We want to win football games of course but more importantly, we want to help change lives. We love you #BroncosCountry," Taryn Simmons tweeted.

Although details of Simmons' historic windfall remain unknown as of this writing, he will average $15.25 million per year, surpassing Arizona's Budda Baker ($14.75 million) as the sport's richest safety on an annual basis.

A 2016 third-round pick, Simmons played the 2020 campaign on his $11.4 million franchise tender — grading out as the league's third-best S and garnering his first-career Pro Bowl nomination with 77 solo tackles, nine pass breakups, and five interceptions — following unsuccessful contract negotiations with the Broncos, whose top offer to the 27-year-old registered around $13 million annually. He was tagged again on March 5.

Simmons, however, repeatedly expressed a strong desire to remain in Denver, and new Broncos general manager George Paton responded in kind.

"We all believe that to draft and develop talent that you bring high character players into your organization, you develop them and hopefully get them second contracts, and that’s how you build your best culture," Paton said in January during his introductory press conference.

Simmons is the second Broncos starter this week to garner a long-term extension, after unrestricted free agent defensive end Shelby Harris inked a three-year, $27 million deal on Monday.

In previous in-house transactions, the team also declined the option of starting S Kareem Jackson while exercising the option of outside linebacker Von Miller and rescinded its original-round tender on restricted free agent running back Phillip Lindsay.

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
