In the wake of the mask-wearing snafu of Week 12 that led to the Denver Broncos having to play the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback, the team made a couple of contingency plans with regard to the COVID-19 virus. One, the Broncos brought in QB Kyle Shurmur in the event that Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and/or Blake Bortles tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's Week 13 bout at Kansas City.

That was a false alarm as the trio of QBs were all cleared to return to the facility and practice field the Tuesday following the Saints debacle. But in the ethos of 'it's better to have and not need than need and not have', the Broncos also signed a kicker to the practice squad.

His name is Taylor Russulino. On the heels of the Broncos' Week 14 road win over the Carolina Panthers, there's a chance that Russulino will be called upon to play in place of Brandon McManus on Saturday vs. the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, McManus announced via Twitter that he'd be going onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to "close contact" with an infected person outside the Broncos' facility.

"I will be going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of a close contact outside the building. Still plan on playing Saturday," McManus tweeted.

Even though McManus himself hasn't tested positive for the virus, his "close contact" with someone who does mandates that he be quarantined away from the team. But what if he doesn't test positive? How soon can he return?

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols are not only new but they've been amended as the season has marched on. With the league now implementing an 'intensive' COVID-19 protocol, here's what NFL.com says a "close contact" player going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list must do to get off it.

Since the intensive protocol was put in place and a subsequent mandate calling for a five-day isolation period for identified as "high-risk close contacts" of a player or coach who tested positive, the NFL has been able to eliminate widespread outbreaks like the one suffered earlier this season by the Tennessee Titans, which caused a significant disruption to the schedule. The NFL has played all games on schedule for the last five weeks.

What that means is, there's a chance McManus could be cleared to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, provided he continues to test negative. But remember, the Broncos play on Saturday this week against the Bills, so the team has to have its contingency ready.

After all, Shelby Harris was a "close contact" placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and ended up testing positive for the virus on Day 5.

McManus fully believes he'll test negative be good to go in time for Saturday's game. He's got the time, even with the Broncos playing on a semi-short week. The only fly in the ointment would be a positive test.

In the event that McManus does test positive in the interim, who's this Russulino guy?

He's a 31-year-old former XFL kicker for the St. Louis Battlehawks. A Louisiana native, Russulino went to school at Millsaps College. He's also played in the CFL and AFL.

But he's never kicked in an NFL. Here's to hoping his debut doesn't come anytime soon.

