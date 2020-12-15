SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Broncos' K Brandon McManus Announces he's Going on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Chad Jensen

In the wake of the mask-wearing snafu of Week 12 that led to the Denver Broncos having to play the New Orleans Saints without a quarterback, the team made a couple of contingency plans with regard to the COVID-19 virus. One, the Broncos brought in QB Kyle Shurmur in the event that Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, and/or Blake Bortles tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's Week 13 bout at Kansas City. 

That was a false alarm as the trio of QBs were all cleared to return to the facility and practice field the Tuesday following the Saints debacle. But in the ethos of 'it's better to have and not need than need and not have', the Broncos also signed a kicker to the practice squad. 

His name is Taylor Russulino. On the heels of the Broncos' Week 14 road win over the Carolina Panthers, there's a chance that Russulino will be called upon to play in place of Brandon McManus on Saturday vs. the Buffalo Bills. 

On Monday, McManus announced via Twitter that he'd be going onto the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to "close contact" with an infected person outside the Broncos' facility. 

"I will be going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because of a close contact outside the building. Still plan on playing Saturday," McManus tweeted. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Even though McManus himself hasn't tested positive for the virus, his "close contact" with someone who does mandates that he be quarantined away from the team. But what if he doesn't test positive? How soon can he return? 

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols are not only new but they've been amended as the season has marched on. With the league now implementing an 'intensive' COVID-19 protocol, here's what NFL.com says a "close contact" player going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list must do to get off it. 

Since the intensive protocol was put in place and a subsequent mandate calling for a five-day isolation period for identified as "high-risk close contacts" of a player or coach who tested positive, the NFL has been able to eliminate widespread outbreaks like the one suffered earlier this season by the Tennessee Titans, which caused a significant disruption to the schedule. The NFL has played all games on schedule for the last five weeks. 

What that means is, there's a chance McManus could be cleared to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, provided he continues to test negative. But remember, the Broncos play on Saturday this week against the Bills, so the team has to have its contingency ready.

After all, Shelby Harris was a "close contact" placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and ended up testing positive for the virus on Day 5. 

McManus fully believes he'll test negative be good to go in time for Saturday's game. He's got the time, even with the Broncos playing on a semi-short week. The only fly in the ointment would be a positive test. 

In the event that McManus does test positive in the interim, who's this Russulino guy? 

He's a 31-year-old former XFL kicker for the St. Louis Battlehawks. A Louisiana native, Russulino went to school at Millsaps College. He's also played in the CFL and AFL. 

But he's never kicked in an NFL. Here's to hoping his debut doesn't come anytime soon. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Panthers Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsCAR. Missing two starters on the O-line, is this a game the Broncos can win?

Chad Jensen

by

KeithCummings

Broncos Insider Hints at New QB for Denver in 2021

Denver could have a new starter next season.

Zack Kelberman

by

JustAnOldSoldier

Broncos' GM John Elway Weighs in on Jerry Jeudy's Public Grievances

Jerry Jeudy created a firestorm in Denver this past week with his social media antics.

Chad Jensen

by

Gimmemy8iron

3 Scorching Takeaways From Broncos' 32-27 Win Over Panthers

The Broncos beat the Panthers with an offensive explosion. What did we learn?

Luke Patterson

by

Dodgemydart

Brock Osweiler Gives Broncos Advice on How Much Time to Give Drew Lock

Brock Osweiler knows a thing or two about the NFL's trial-and-error process for quarterbacks.

Luke Patterson

by

Smythe72

Report: Broncos Lose Two Defenders to Torn ACLs in Win over Panthers

A cursed secondary.

Zack Kelberman

by

Opie13

Drew Lock Climbs Broncos' Record Books With Powerhouse Performance in Carolina

Drew Lock did much to silence his critics in the Broncos' 32-27 win over the Panthers in Week 14, climbing the franchise record books.

Chad Jensen

by

Little Phil

Lock Shares Perfect Advice from Backup QB Brett Rypien That Helped Beat Panthers

Rypien has a future in coaching.

Zack Kelberman

by

Zack Kelberman

Fangio Answers if Broncos Will Turn to QB Brett Rypien After Chiefs Loss

Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos were going to give backup QB Brett Rypien a chance to start over Drew Lock in the team's four remaining games.

Chad Jensen

by

1941nash

Vic Fangio Singles Out Best Part of Drew Lock's 4-TD Explosion at Carolina

By Fangio's standards, this qualifies as major praise.

Zack Kelberman