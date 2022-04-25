Broncos Trying Out Former Raiders 'Hard Knocks' Star

As the Denver Broncos began a three-day voluntary minicamp Monday, just ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the team also kicked off open tryouts with seven veteran free agents.

Per in-house reporter Aric DiLalla, the Broncos are working out wide receivers Keelan Doss, Juwan Green and Trey Quinn, cornerbacks Bless Austin and Donnie Lewis Jr., running back Artavis Pierce, and tight end Caleb Wilson.

With respect to Austin, whose visit was previously reported, Doss (6-3, 215) is the most recognizable name of the lot. You may remember him from such programs as HBO's Hard Knocks, of which he was the 2019 rookie star. That preseason, fan-favorite Doss notched 17 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown, looking to cement a roster spot. But it wasn't to be; he was released at final cuts and subsequently landed on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad.

Three years later — following a second Raiders stint and brief time with the Falcons and Jets — Doss, 26, has 11 receptions for 133 scoreless yards to his NFL resume. The UC Davis product hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2020.

Although under the radar, Doss' visit (nor that of others) isn't insignificant. As general manager George Paton recently indicated, the Broncos have openings at kick/punt returner and elsewhere on special teams, responsibilities that used to fall upon WR Diontae Spencer, who's no longer with the organization.

“Not only returners, we’re looking for guys that can play special teams," Paton clarified during his April 22 pre-draft press conference. "As you all know, we weren’t very good last year. That falls on us on the personnel side. We need better special teamers. We need guys that can not only play defense or offense—if they’re not starting, they need to play special teams. We look for those traits primarily in the third day, but really throughout the draft. So that’ll be a big emphasis moving forward."

