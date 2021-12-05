5 Keys to Broncos' Stretch Run Ending in a Playoff Berth

The Broncos are in control of their playoff destiny but to capitalize on that fact, what are the keys to a successful stretch run?

The Denver Broncos enter Week 13 in control of their destiny as the team makes a push for the playoffs. A win against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs gives Denver the top spot in the AFC West.

Nearly 10-point underdogs at Arrowhead, even if they pull off the upset, the Broncos still have some work to do to solidify their identity— that is, if this team wants a legitimate chance to make the postseason. In full control of their destiny, what are the keys to Denver snapping its five-year playoff drought?

I've circled five musts if the Broncos want to be one of the seven AFC teams to punch a ticket to the NFL playoff tournament.

1. More Physicality & Intensity

In the Broncos' wins this season, they've shown the ability to be the more physical team on the field. Physicality is an essential aspect of football and so is emotional intensity.

It can keep explosive teams in check, be the deciding factor in the trenches, and level the playing field when competing against teams with superior talent. The Broncos have to be the team with the most 'want-to' on the field in each remaining game.

2. Start Utilizing Sutton as Deep-Threat

Courtland Sutton has become more comfortable each week after returning from last season's ACL tear, but Teddy Bridgewater has failed to get him more involved in the offense, especially when it comes to throws down the field. Teddy started the season by silencing those who doubted his ability to push the ball down the field but that aspect of his game has dramatically declined in recent weeks.

Bridgewater must continue to stretch the field and take advantage of Sutton's deep threat ability, especially when the former Pro Bowl wideout can use his size and strength to win 50/50 balls, or, at the very least, draw valuable pass interference penalties. Stretching the field also hampers the defense's ability to stack the box to negate Denver's running game.

3. Stay Healthy

Denver has been devastated by injuries this season, and in the process, has further solidified GM George Paton's ability to acquire unrealized talent from other teams. However, now that key players are returning into the fold, it would be in the Broncos' best interest to keep D-linemen DeShawn Williams and McTelvin Agim, as well as OLB Stephen Weatherly, in a rotational role to lighten the workload of their returning stars.

4. Chubb Must Produce

Now that Bradley Chubb has returned to the field, he will need to make his presence felt like a premier pass rusher in the league. He has shown the ability to be highly disruptive coming off the edge, but if the Broncos hope to make a playoff run, he'll need to ramp up his impact.

Too often, Chubb has disappeared in critical moments and games. It doesn't matter how good a team's secondary is if it gives quarterbacks enough time to pick apart the defense.

5. Commit to the Run

Denver needs to make its running backs the focal point of the offense as the team has one of the most talented backfields in the NFL. Rookie Javonte Williams and veteran Melvin Gordon seem to be gaining steam as the season progresses and are critical to beating up on worn-down defensive fronts.

Gordon will miss Sunday night's action in Kansas City with an injury, but if the Broncos hang their hat on the running game, Williams and his veteran counterpart are more than up for the task — to say nothing of Mike Boone, who's set to see his first real action as a Bronco on Sunday Night Football.

