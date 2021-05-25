Vic Fangio on Broncos CB Kyle Fuller's OTA Absence: 'Don't Know Why'

The Denver Broncos scrambled to sign Kyle Fuller when he shook loose from the Bears. But the former All-Pro cornerback did not display the same sense of urgency as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) kicked off Monday.

Fuller elected to skip the Broncos' first voluntary practice, and head coach Vic Fangio, who coached Fuller in Chicago, was at a loss as to why.

“He wasn’t out there today. I really don’t know why," Fangio told inquisitive reporters. "It is voluntary, and he’s chosen not to attend at this point.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

To be fair, Fuller was among several players that didn't hit the UC Health Training Center field. The MIA group included running back Melvin Gordon, linebacker Bradley Chubb, and guard Dalton Risner, among others.

Unlike the others, however, Fuller isn't mending an injury or dealing with a personal matter. And considering his absence continued Tuesday, it appears he's simply choosing to skip the non-mandatory portion of the offseason program.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Fuller signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Broncos on March 20. Once he finally joins his new teammates — assumingly for next month's mandatory minicamp — the 2018 NFL interceptions leader will take his starting spot in a star-studded secondary that now features fellow free-agent addition Ronald Darby and first-round rookie Patrick Surtain II playing alongside Bryce Callahan, Justin Simmons, and Kareem Jackson.

"I’ve played with great DBs before—Chris Harris Jr., Aqib Talib, Darian Stewart, T.J. Ward—and this feels like the resurrection of the ‘No-Fly Zone,’ the ‘No-Fly Zone 2.0,'" linebacker Von Miller remarked Monday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!