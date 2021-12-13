This was a meaningful game for the Denver Broncos, and they showed it from start to finish. There was no doubt the Broncos left it all on the field for Demaryius Thomas, who tragically passed away last Thursday in Georgia.

Some Broncos produced their best performance of the season, while others got back on the right track after some slumping. This was needed as the Broncos are making a push for the playoffs.

From here on out, the road is far more complicated. The Broncos have four games left and have to win three of them if they want to stick in the playoff race. All four of their opponents left will be quite the challenge.

However, if the players consistently play to the level they did against the Lions, they can win those three games. The Lions were an easy team, but they weren't pushovers by any means and have consistently played tough games despite being 1-11-1.

As always, a few quick notes about how grading works. Each player starts with a 50.0 grade, which is average, and with each positive play, their grade goes up, and with each bad play, it drops.

The Positive

Dre'Mont Jones | IDL | Grade: 94.7

There was a single drive where Jones just completely took over for the Broncos. On that drive, he had a sack, blew up a run for a tackle for a loss, and batted down a pass with his helmet on third down. He finished the day with three stops against the run and two sacks.

Justin Simmons | S | Grade: 92.1

Simmons was all over the field, and his interception was a thing of beauty. First, he baited the quarterback into making the throw as he read the tells from the targeted tight end. From there, Simmons jumped the route and made the play.

Kareem Jackson | S | Grade: 90.0

Jackson was all over the field for the Broncos, and when he came off the field, it was apparent they missed him out there. However, he quickly came downhill against the run and was solid in coverage allowing only two catches for 13 yards. It has been a rough season for him, but this was his best game this year.

Melvin Gordon | RB | Grade: 89.5

Denver missed the veteran running back against Kansas City. However, Gordon is a capable running back and perfectly balances the running back room. He has solid vision and burst to hit the open hole and reliably pick up some good yards and remains a threat as a receiver out of the backfield.

Quinn Meinerz | OG | Grade: 89.3

Meinerz had a rough game against the Chiefs, but he bounced back in a big way against the Lions. He had a clean game in pass protection and continued showing how violent a run blocker he is. Denver will need him at this level consistently over their remaining four games.

Noah Fant | TE | Grade: 88.8

It has been a rough season for Fant, as his blocking has been largely missing. However, he stepped up against the Lions, and while it wasn't perfect, he showed effort and made some key blocks even if it was just slowing someone down. On top of that, he showed more fight and effort after the catch.

The Negative

Kenny Young | LB | Grade: 28.9

There were a few missed tackles from Young before he came off the field, but his issues were bigger than that. He consistently hit the wrong hole in run defense and got blocked out of the play. However, his play against the run has been solid until Week 14, so hopefully, he can bounce back.

Tim Patrick | WR | Grade: 37.2

For a reliable guy, suffering two drops is a letdown. Patrick did alright as a blocker, but this grade comes down to his play as a receiver. He was targeted five times, with two catches and two drops in critical moments.

Other Noteworthy Grades

Patrick Surtain II | CB | Grade: 88.6

After seeing Surtain play soft against the Chiefs on multiple occasions, it was great to see him be more physical against the run. He occasionally made the business decision, but it wasn't as obvious. Surtain is on his way to being an excellent coverage corner, but the run defense must be more consistent.

Javonte Williams | RB | Grade: 87.4

Two plays dropped Williams' grade to keep him from being the highest-graded offensive player. One was a drop where he went low to get the catch, and the ball just sailed through his arms. The other play was a run where he missed a wide-open area for a considerable gain and instead turned it into contact, leaving at least 15 yards on the field.

Dalton Risner | OG | Grade: 83.7

This was the best game from Risner since his rookie season, and it wasn't particularly close. He dominated in the running game and played a clean game in pass protection. There were a few runs he struggled with strength from the defensive line, but he recovered quite nicely.

Baron Browning | LB | Grade: 70.5

Browning played great football, but he had some hiccups against the Lions. There were a few runs he overpursued and left the backside lane open, or he just hit the wrong lane. He bounced back later to put in a solid performance, but it was a rough start.

