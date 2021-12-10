The Denver Broncos sit at 6-6 and still have a great shot at making the playoffs if they can take of business down the stretch. However, the team was rocked with the tragic passing of former wideout Demaryius Thomas on Thursday.

If Denver is to take care of business, the first matter comes in the form of the traveling Detroit Lions. Thus far, the Broncos have mostly beaten up on sub-.500 opponents. The Lions are a one-win club right now so that bodes well for Denver.

But you know what they say about 'any given Sunday'. How will Broncos-Lions shake out? Let's go around the table to see what the Mile High Huddle staff predicts.

Kenneth Booker (@KennethMHH) 9-3: Denver looks to bounce back after a crushing defeat to Kansas City. Denver will need to keep Javonte Williams heavily involved in the game plan as he continues to show his value every time he touches the ball. The Broncos' defense will also need to continue its dominant ways and avoid falling victim to this trap game. The Broncos steamroll the Lions in the Mile High City.

Pick: Broncos 27, Lions 10

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 7-5: With the untimely and all too tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas, expect the Broncos to put together their best performance of the season and come out fired up. The snakebitten Lions are banged up and there is a lot of illness in their team but the Broncos need to handle their business. This one's for DT. Simple as that.

Pick: Broncos 33, Lions 14

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-8: In the wake of the tragic Thomas news, this game feels like a heavy burden But, the show must go on, as much to honor Thomas' memory as anything else. This is a must-win game for the Broncos and despite the Lions being an inferior team on paper, they carry high energy levels after winning their first game last week. In this one, the steady version of Teddy Bridgewater returns and the Broncos create three turnovers on defense as they run out comfortable winners and they're on to Cincinnati.

Pick: Broncos 28, Lions 10

Mike Evans (@MHHEvans) 5-7: This is a must-win game for the Broncos if they want to stay in the playoff hunt. As importantly, it's a 'get right game for Bridgewater and the offense. Sunday’s contest is the perfect opportunity for Denver's wide receiver unit to make big plays against Detroit’s 31st-ranked defense. Look for Bridgewater to throw two touchdowns against the leaky Lions as Vic Fangio’s defense dominates and creates multiple turnovers against the 27th-ranked Detroit offense.

Pick: Broncos 24, Lions 14

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 6-6: The Broncos will assuredly be playing with heavy hearts on Sunday after the passing of Thomas which weighs heavily on gameday for players and fans. Against the Lions, the Broncos will pay tribute with a moment of silence and win. The Broncos' running game should have little trouble while the defense will put the clamps on the Lions . The Broncos cruise to victory.

Pick: Broncos 34, Lions 17

Zach Hicks (@HicksZach2) 5-7: While it is tough to focus on anything football-related following the passing of Thomas, the Broncos do have a game this weekend. The Lions are fresh off of their first win of the season but the Broncos are simply the better team in all phases and should cruise to victory in this one.

Pick: Broncos 27, Lions 6

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 6-6: Fueled by the emotion of Thomas' passing, the Broncos lay a heavy-hearted beatdown on the Lions. Williams builds on his breakout game at Arrowhead with another monster outing while Noah Fant out-produces his former Iowa teammate T.J. Hockenson in the stat department. Bridgewater still looks pedestrian but it's no matter as the Broncos' defense absolutely smothers Jared Goff and company.

Pick: Broncos 24, Lions 9

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 6-6: The Broncos are coming off a loss, which means — according to 2021 law — they're about to beat a subpar opponent, giving the fan base another false sense of security and hope that this outfit is a legitimate playoff contender. Keep in mind: the opponent is Detroit, arguably the most hapless franchise in NFL history. Considering the talent discrepancies, this game has no business even being close. If Denver somehow loses, at home, no less, Fangio and the entire coaching staff should be dismissed on the spot. But they won't.

Pick: Broncos 30, Lions 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 6-6: The Broncos may be down after losing to the Chiefs for the 12th time in a row, but for their 2021 playoff hopes, they aren't out yet. However, if Denver loses this weekend to the Lions, it'll definitely be time to stick a fork in this iteration of the Broncos. In theory, the Broncos 'should' beat up the Lions on Sunday (should). Vegas agrees as well with the line shifting from -8 to -10.5 to the Broncos over the last few days. The Lions have a sneaky-good offensive line with three good former first-round picks making up the unit in Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, and Penei Sewell. Detroit also has Goff and a pretty terrible defense. The Broncos should win. The Broncos must win.

Pick: Broncos 23, Lions 6

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 6-6: The last thing any Broncos fan wants to hear is the passing of a beloved player, especially at such a young age, which is why there is so much sadness about the passing of Thomas. Some of DT’s former teammates are still with the Broncos and will go into Sunday’s game against the Lions with heavy hearts. The Lions are coming off their first win of the season and have shown they can keep it close with other teams, so the Broncos can’t take them lightly. Here’s hoping the Broncos find inspiration and get things back on track. The defense has done its part the last few games, and the offense has shown it can get the job done but needs to execute. While the Broncos have been difficult to predict on a weekly basis, I think they will come out with a win Sunday.

Pick: Broncos 24, Lions 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 6-6: The sudden and tragic death of Thomas has shaken Broncos Country to its core. It'll be an emotionally charged atmosphere this Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High against the Lions. Maybe the energy rallies the Broncos to a victory as they have the most talent on both sides of the ball. But the Lions are fighters and never give up, sometimes mirroring the philosophy of head coach Dan Campbell. It's a coin flip on this one.

Pick: Broncos 23, Lions 20

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 7-5: I have little words for this game on Sunday. It doesn't matter. RIP Demaryius Thomas. That's all.

Pick: Broncos win.

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 6-6: Denver has a lot more to play for than Detroit. Emotions will be running high both with the team and in the stadium. The Broncos will leave it all out on the field and walk away with a win over the Detroit 'we all got the flu' Lions. RIP Bey-Bey. Gone too soon. Your smile will always be remembered. The best receiver in Broncos history.

Pick: Broncos 31, Lions 9

