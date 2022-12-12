Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 34-28 Loss to Chiefs

The Denver Broncos stepped up to the plate after one of the worst opening 25 minutes in franchise history, finding themselves down 27-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs with just under five minutes to play in the half. But respond the Broncos did, and before you knew it, it was a one-score game, and Denver had the ball.

If only Russell Wilson got a chance to lead a game-winning, streak-snapping drive, but it was not meant to be, as he exited in the fourth quarter with a concussion. Despite the loss, there were definitely some studs for the Broncos out there on Sunday.

Let's dive in.

Stud: Jerry Jeudy | WR

Jeudy had a career day, boasting eight receptions for 73 yards and three touchdowns. After getting visibly frustrated walking back to the sideline late in the first half, the former first-round pick was a man-possessed and was the catalyst in the Broncos' comeback.

If this sort of production can be unearthed more frequently, Jeudy may end up living up to his draft pedigree.

Dud: Ejiro Evero | DC

The Broncos got kicked in the mouth early, and it was just a little too much to overcome. Andy Reid's offense dominated Evero's defense for the entire first half.

It wasn't all bad, though. In the second half, Evero showed his chops and had a much better game plan, but it was too little too late.

Stud: Josey Jewell | ILB

Anytime an inside linebacker finishes with two interceptions in a game, they were a stud. But to do it against Patrick Mahomes, and bait him into bad throws, now that is special.

There were a few other blemishes from the inside linebackers, but you can't take away from what Jewell did in this matchup.

Dud: Brett Rypien | QB

How mean is this? Well, the unfortunate reality is players have to step up; that's what they're paid to do. It was an incredibly hard situation to come into, but one thing is sure, Rypien isn't good enough to come in and win you a game.

He did an excellent job of finding Jeudy in the back of the end zone on the fourth down following Wilson's exit, but other than that, the Broncos' backup QB did nothing.

Stud: Russell Wilson | QB

Wilson a stud? Christmas must have come early! This was Wilson's best game as a Bronco.

It still wasn't perfect, taking several terrible sacks and making a few risky throws that were lucky not to be picked off. But compared to the rest of the season, this was more the Wilson that Broncos fans expected to see when he was acquired via trade in March.

Wilson gave his all, and if he hadn't been concussed in the fourth quarter, it's anyone's guess how this game would've ended.

Dud: Broncos RBs

The run game combined for 49 yards on 14 carries, outside the 57 yards contributed by Wilson. It's a lot to ask for when these running backs taking the field were practice squad players before getting game time for the Broncos, but the team needs to get the run game going to end the season, and it needs to be a priority next year.

