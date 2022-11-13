Broncos' Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans

The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst.

The Broncos fall to 3-6 on the season. But who were the Broncos' biggest studs and duds in Week 10?

Let's dive in.

Stud: Jalen Virgil | WR Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports The training camp stand-out made an immediate impact in his NFL debut. The rookie made his one catch worth it, taking it 66 yards to the house and logging the Broncos' only touchdown of the afternoon. With all the injuries plaguing the team, the Broncos will need more out of Virgil in the coming weeks. Dud: Offensive Line Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports It may sound harsh to criticize an offensive line consisting of a third-string center, left tackle, and right tackle for most of the game, but, the reality is, they're professionals, and when their number is called, they have to look at least like they belong on the field and that was not the case today—absolute killer all day for the offense. Russell Wilson was hit 19 times and sacked six times, while the Broncos only managed 65 yards on 2.6 yard per attempt. That's an indictment on the O-line. Stud: Defensive Line Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports It would be wrong to credit just one member of the Broncos' D-line when you hold the best running back in football to under three yards per carry, only 53 rushing yards, and no touchdowns. Coming into this game, you'd have assumed that if the Titans were going to win, it would be through Derrick Henry, but that was not the case. This entire defense is legit. But special props to the defensive line. Dud: Russell Wilson | QB Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports This is a bit harsh considering the offensive line play, but Wilson was extremely poor under center for the Broncos. Going 21-of-42 is awful, and he regularly made bad throws that were near interceptions. The Broncos need more out of their $245 million man, with the team being committed to him for the following four seasons, minimum. Stud: Kendall Hinton | WR Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY There's not too much to report positively regarding the offense, but Hinton's number was called in Nashville, and he stepped up for several essential receptions that kept the offense moving. He finished the day with four catches for 62 yards. A really solid game for the fan favorite. Dud: Nathaniel Hackett | HC Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos' offense is the worst in the league. In the second half vs. Tennessee, the Broncos had five punts and an interception with zero points.

This isn't just a coaching problem, but Hackett has shown absolutely zero reasons to give him the benefit of the doubt for the colossal failure to meet expectations this season.

Follow Brennan on Twitter @BrennanGrose01.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE!