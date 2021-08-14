4 Reasons Broncos OLB Malik Reed is Primed for a Big Year

Malik Reed gives the Broncos a true fail-safe as Von Miller and Bradley Chubb work back to full strength in 2021.

Broncos Country is elated at the prospect of having a healthy Bradley Chubb and Von Miller returning to the field to reclaim their place as one of the most dominant pass-rushing duos in the NFL. For the Denver Broncos' tandem to achieve this, Miller and Chubb will need to ease into their roles to avoid reinjuring themselves.

But how do the Broncos drip-feed those two back into a full swing while still being able to get after the quarterback?

Malik Reed.

Let's talk about how a third-year, former undrafted free agent is the key to easing Miller and Chubb back into their primary pass rusher roles.

Minimal Drop-Off in Production

Reed is coming off his most productive season as a pro. He was able to find tally a team-high eight sacks and 17 quarterback hits.

Reed started 13 games for the Broncos, and even though he wasn't Miller, he still found a way to be a valuable part of the Denver defense. Reed only looks to get better as he enters a contract year.

Inexpensive Depth

Most productive pass rushers who produce stats similar to Reed's come with a hefty price tag that ranges from $10-to-$15 million annually. One example is Matthew Judon, a former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker who garnered serious interest throughout the offseason was ultimately awarded a contract worth $13.6M annually.

Meanwhile, Reed is set to earn a base pay of $850,000 this upcoming season. His team-friendly contract won't hamstring the Broncos' finances when it comes to the salary cap, or force GM George Paton to cut corners in order to pay his salary.

Experience in Vic Fangio's System

Reed is entering his third season with Fangio. Reed has continued to grow and develop under Fangio and quadrupled his sack total from Year 1 to 2, of which he went from posting two sacks as a rookie to eight in his second season.

Reed has already set a personal goal of reaching double-digit sacks this season.

More Gas in the Tank

Last season, Malik had a considerable role with the Broncos, playing the most snaps of his young career. In 2021, his role might diminish with the full return of Miller. Although most would see this as a negative, it can also be a positive since it will allow Reed to conserve his energy and still have a full tank going into the fourth quarter when offensive linemen will start to gas out, especially when playing in the Mile High altitude.

Bottom Line

Look for Denver to ease Miller and Chubb back into the lineup in this coming season, especially considering the NFL added a 17th regular-season game to the schedule. With Reed on the roster, it'll allow the Broncos to drip-feed Miller and Chubb into an increasing role as the season marches on.

If all goes well, this fearsome trio will be hitting full stride by mid-season when the games really begin to count.

