Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio changed direction quicker than Melvin Gordon when asked about the lightning-rod running back's pink-elephant contract.

Is this — a game-high 131 yards on 15 carries in Sunday's loss to Kansas City — what you expected after doling $8 million annually to the ex-rival?

“Melvin's a good back. He's been a good back in this league ever since he came into the league with the Chargers. We just think Melvin's a good back. I think his play over the years—not just this year—has proven that," Fangio responded during Monday's news conference.

Thanks, Vic. We'll take it from here.

Gordon's numbers prior to Week 13 arguably did not justify the $16 million and $13.5 million guaranteed that Denver shelled out as part of a two-year free-agent deal. The former Pro Bowler had cracked the century mark on just one other occasion and needed a big run against the Jets to do it. He's also reached the end zone once in the last six games, although some of the blame certainly can be attributed to poor quarterbacking and play-calling.

Gordon has consumed the 12th-most carries (149) in the NFL and is averaging the 18th-most yards per tote (4.6). He's notched six rushing touchdowns compared to four lost fumbles, a classic boom-or-bust player in his age-27 campaign.

Sunday night, however, was unlike anything the Broncos witnessed to date in 2020 — a supercharged version of Gordon who ran with explosion and determination, continually ripping off chunk gains. He was booming, all night.

"I had a conversation with [OLB] Von [Miller] and one of the biggest things, I just told him that I kind of made a promise to myself that I would try to do whatever I can to try to put this team in position to win and get him back out here to make a run," Gordon said after the game. "I feel like we kind of got screwed last week with the quarterback situation or whatever, so that kind of hurt us. It's about putting everything on the line, that's just how I play. You've just got to go give it your all, regardless of the record."

Everything is coming up Gordon as the calendar winds down. He appears to be hitting his stride at a time when sidekick RB Phillip Lindsay, hobbled by a knee injury, has combined for 46 yards over the last two games. Context: Gordon ripped a 65-yarder in Kansas City — his longest scamper since 2017 — with a Clydesdale gallop.

It's fitting: The Broncos paid for a workhorse, and they're finally racing him.

