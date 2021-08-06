4 Ways Broncos' RBs Can Help QB Drew Lock Turn the Corner

Drew Lock is entering the 2021 season with a lot of questions still unanswered. The Denver Broncos' third-year quarterback has shown flashes that he has the talent and athleticism to produce at the NFL level but what's held him back is his tendency to take too many unnecessary risks that often turn into turnovers.

Giveaways kill drives and often give the opponent a short field to work with. What could minimize Lock's loosey-goosey penchant is the establishment of a dominant ground attack.

Today, I'll break down why veteran running back Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams will not only be a factor in the ground game but also in the passing game and, subsequently, serve as Lock's fail-safe. There are four ways I can foresee this tandem serving as a launching pad to Year 3 success.

This rushing tandem could be the blueprint to helping Lock become the reason the Broncos win games instead of eeking out victories in spite of him.

Hard to Tackle

USA TODAY Sports

It would be wise for opponents to gang tackle this duo, or they're likely to run roughshod for substantial gains. Gordon and Williams looking to dish out the punishment instead of the other way around.

Williams is comfortable with initiating contact as he played linebacker early on in his football career. Together, the duo is poised to lead the league in yards after contact with its ferocious running style.

True Receiving Threats

Before the 2020 season, Gordon was viewed as one of the most versatile backs in the league. He could run a defender over in the running game and was a mismatch in the receiving game, especially when linebackers tried to cover him out of the backfield.

It would serve offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur well if he decided to include Gordon and Williams more in the passing game as both have the ability to take it to the house on any given play.

Keeping the Defense Honest

If Gordon and Williams are utilized offensively in an intricate way, it keeps the defense honest and guessing on how the Broncos plan to unleash their arsenal. Having two legitimate threats in the backfield will have safeties peeking behind the line of scrimmage in efforts to minimize significant ground gains.

With the safeties occupied, it can be a tremendous advantage for Denver's offense, allowing its deep threats to get behind coverage and talented tight end Noah Fant to dominate over the middle.

Minimizing Turnovers

Many of Lock's turnovers came when he tried to push the ball down the field. He either tries to squeeze the ball into holes that he has no business throwing into or struggles to hit his target in stride. Instead, Lock should rely more on his explosive playmakers at the tailback position.

Other than screens, passes to the backs are typically quick throws that are hard to defend and give the defense minimal time to react. With the ball in their hands, the running backs possess the ability to take a short catch and turn it into a long gain, or in some cases, take it to the house. Together, Denver's running backs are skilled enough to combine for 12-plus touchdowns through the air.

Bottom Line

For Lock to succeed, he will need to take what the defense gives him and not insist on pushing the ball down the field into windows that aren't there. He needs to understand it's not about scoring on every down but rather, moving the chains.

Keeping the offense moving builds momentum. Using his talented running backs to create positive runs or passes, and putting the offense in 3rd-&-short situations, as opposed to being in 3rd-&-longs.

If the Broncos' coaching staff can help Lock lean on his running backs more, it'll put the team in a better position to lengthen drives and create more scoring opportunities. And that's a good thing.

