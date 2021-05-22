Melvin Gordon Breaks Silence on Broncos Drafting Javonte Williams in Round 2

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is embracing new challenges as he enters a contract year. GM George Paton’s decision to move on from local-boy favorite Phillip Lindsay meant that Gordon could finally lay claim to the No. 1 tailback designation with some room to breath.

That relief didn't last long, though, as new running back blood entered the equation via the NFL draft. Gordon is back on high alert.

The arrival of Broncos' second-rounder Javonte Williams was as much about forward planning as installing a classic two-back setup. Gordon is fully aware of how the Broncos are building a deep and talented roster, so for now, he's enthusiastically embracing the challenge with the confidence that he has all the proven tools for the job.

"Obviously, they bring in competition every year and every position," Gordon told the team site. "You can look at things in two different fashions. With the Javonte situation—you bring in a back in the second round, my contract is about to be up—so you could look at it as, they brought him here to replace me. Or you can just look at it as, it's just another way for me to get better. Another guy to push me to greater heights and see what I can do, see what I can bring and bring it out of me."

Gordon revealed not long ago that he's "sick" of being doubted as a three-down bell-cow. But at the same time, he understands that a GM like Paton has a job to do and part of that is hedging for the future.

"NFL teams, GMs, head coaches—their jobs are to continue to bring in talent to keep competition at an all-time high," Gordon said. "You can be down about that, or you can show people, this is why I'm the guy. I've been competing my whole career."

This year, the former Wisconsin Badger has a single-minded focus to play so well, the Broncos can't afford to let him go, regardless of the shiny, new second-rounder waiting in the wings. It's a lofty objective but you 100% of the shots you don't take, as the Great One once said.

"I really feel like this is the year to do what I need to do, because I want to make Denver home," Gordon said. "I don't want to be a journeyman. I keep saying that. I want to really make Denver home. I love the city. I love the guys there. It's just a great atmosphere. I think with the fans, it'll make me feel even more at home. I'm not going to let no one deter me from what I want and take me from what I want. My mindset right now is to make that my home for a while."

Gordon may be eyeing the opportunity to surpass the 1,000-yard mark he fell just short of last season, and with Williams already admitting to being a big fan of his, the veteran back wants to pass on some guidance to the rookie.

“When you hear stuff like that, it makes you want to help a guy get better," Gordon said. "He looks like he wants to be a sponge and he wants to learn and he wants to get better,” Gordon explained. “Who am I to not help him try to eat? I’m definitely going to be working and trying to stay the top dog, but who am I to not help a guy try to feed his family.”

Gordon’s outlook is team-centric. However, he recoiled at the national perception that the Broncos lack the experience required to become contenders.

“We know what we have,” Gordon said. “We know what we are capable of. I’m excited. We’re a lot closer than people expect us to be. We’re still a young team, but I think we have enough experience and we went through a lot last year to really mature us up a lot faster than we wanted.”

