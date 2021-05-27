Melvin Gordon Makes Curious Statement on Aaron Rodgers, Broncos

To hear him tell it, Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon played a major part in the club's pre-draft acquisition of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

"It's just crazy," Gordon said Wednesday on the Jim Rome Show. "It's crazy because I trained with Teddy in Florida. I've known Teddy, been throwing with Teddy, and catching with Teddy for a while. It's funny because I was actually talking with Teddy about Denver. I was like, 'Bro, it's a great place.' It was funny to see him end up there."

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What's crazier? Gordon recruited Bridgewater straight into an open competition to become Denver's starting QB, a battle that began in earnest Monday as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) got underway. A battle that could end as quickly as it started, though, if the Broncos in the days ahead pull off a rumored mega-trade for disgruntled Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers.

Gordon, a Wisconsin native who played collegiately for the Badgers, entertained the prospect of Rodgers departing Cheesehad Land — before snapping himself back to reality.

"That's going to be bittersweet. My Wisconsin people are going to be hurt if Aaron Rodgers leaves, and I hate to see them sad," he said. "With that going on, it's just crazy. I don't want to speak too much on Aaron Rodgers because we got the competition between Drew Lock and Teddy. But it would be a disservice for a lot of fans to not see Aaron Rodgers play this year — regardless of what team he's on — and I'm sure that a lot of people turned on the TV because of him."

As for Gordon himself, the two-time Pro Bowler is not in attendance at OTAs, opting to skip voluntary practices while his understudy, rookie Javonte Williams, soaks up first-string RB reps.

Define "crazy" ...

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!