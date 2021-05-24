Broncos' NT Mike Purcell Says You 'Want a Dude With Swag' Like Drew Lock

When Denver Broncos' starting defensive lineman Shelby Harris unveiled his new podcast Shel-Shocked this past week, fans hoped to get some honest insight and wide-ranging debate. Harris had fellow defensive trenchman, Mike Purcell, on as his inaugural guest, and the Broncos' duo launched into some hot topics including the high-profile comeback of Tim Tebow as a tight end in Jacksonville.

While Tebow Mania’s undying novelty still fascinates sections of Broncos County, it was perhaps more enlightening to hear Purcell throw his support behind the team's current incumbent quarterback Drew Lock, who is now dealing with the challenge of competing with Teddy Bridgewater amid constant Aaron Rodgers trade rumors.

One of the recurring themes of the 2021 offseason has been the unwavering support Lock’s teammates have offered him in the press and on social media, and Purcell was no different. The Broncos' starting nose tackle weighed in with his own ringing endorsement, explaining that unique intangible trait Lock brings to the table.

“The swag that Drew Lock has—I know the whole Chargers game last year when we came back and had that last-second touchdown, like, people were hating on him, but you want a dude that has swag like that,” Purcell said. “[Swag] is the right amount of cockiness with the right amount of confidence, and Drew has that. Drew has that swag.”

Lock’s most outspoken critics would disagree with Purcell's recent assessment, citing concerns that the third-year QB is 'more show than dough' at this stage in his career. That being said, Lock has to display a more workmanlike dedication to honing his craft if he's going to silence the noise. The early returns based on what we've learned from Lock's 2021 offseason point to him doing just that.

Purcell revealed that he has borne personal witness to Lock putting in the extra effort that has been demanded of him this offseason and it’s exciting the big nose tackle.

“And I’ve been here rehabbing all offseason, he’s been here working his ass off, and I know that. I’m up there,” Purcell said. “Bringing Teddy in, another great quarterback, the competition is just going to go up that much more. Who knows what else may or may not happen, but I’m excited.”

Monday's Phase III of OTAs saw the Lock vs. Teddy battle begin in earnest, but if the decision ever came down to a straw poll of his teammates, Lock seems to have a stranglehold on the pole position.

