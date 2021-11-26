Sit Javonte Williams down? Yes, no. Not exactly. Give the lion's share to Melvin Gordon.

Denver Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams has endeared himself to fans with his rugged style and tackle-breaking prowess. He has at least one highlight-reel run per game littered with defenders left flailing on the ground.

Splitting carries with Melvin Gordon has limited Williams' opportunities to showcase just how good he can be this season. Once the rookie gets the bulk of carries, he will display just why the Broncos traded up to get him in Round 2 and establish himself as a top running back over the next several seasons.

That is, if he is the lead back in a competent offense.

If the coaches decide to up Williams' carries per game significantly, it could lead to a few more wins. Head coach Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur know their jobs are on the line and getting Williams more involved would help their cause.

However, forcing the rock to Williams wouldn't be the prudent decision at this time. It has nothing to do with Williams.

It has to do with the Broncos and the future of the team. The Broncos aren’t very good because they're not well-coached and lack a competent quarterback. The Broncos are in last place in the AFC West and although they have a record of 5-5, there are five teams ahead of them for that final playoff spot.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Frankly, they're better teams than the Broncos. Furthermore, the probability of the Broncos making the postseason is 0.32. Not promising.

The team is going nowhere this year. Even general manager George Paton knows it, evidenced by the Von Miller trade. That means the coaching staff will be turned over and the Broncos need to look at next season and beyond.

The prudent thing to do would be to limit Williams’ carries the rest of the season and keep the wear and tear off his body. Next season would be the perfect time to unleash the beast.

With a fresh Williams and the rest of the team's offensive weapons, Denver could be a very attractive landing spot for that elite quarterback in the twilight of his career. Gordon is on the last year of his contract and it's highly doubtful he will be brought back.

He will be 29 years old entering the 2022 season, one year away from the running back cliff. The Broncos should put the wear and tear on Gordon and feed him the rock as many times as possible. Let him continue to earn that high-dollar contract he signed with the team.

Not only will it save the abuse to Willams’ body, it will pad Gordon’s stats and hopefully a team will take a chance on signing him to one last contract. This could lead to a compensatory selection for the Broncos.

Even though Williams would delight fans and likely be the better runner, he should be used sparingly the rest of this lame-duck season.

Follow Thomas on Twitter @ThomasHallNFL.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!