Another day, another national freezing-cold take.

The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of the regular-season opener with nothing but an open road of optimism ahead. With Russell Wilson under center, surrounded by a glut of talent, and complemented by a young, forward-thinking coaching staff, most objective analysts see the sky as the limit in Denver this year.

The Broncos are not without their warts. But when it comes to prognosticating how the 2022 season will play out, it's probably important to remember that Wilson-led teams have missed the playoffs twice in his decade in the league. And only once with him being fully healthy.

So why did NBC Sports' Peter King — one of the most venerated NFL writers all-time — pick the Broncos to miss the playoffs? Read the 'regrettable' words from the horse's mouth.

I didn’t pick the Broncos to make the playoffs, which I’ll probably live to regret. This year’s AFC West is the toughest division I remember since the NFL went to eight four-team divisions in 2002; all four teams have at least 10 games against 2021 teams with winning records. I picked the Chargers and Kansas City to make the post-season, but nothing will shock me. As one coach told me on my camp tour: “No road team winning an AFC West game this year will be an upset.” Think of that. Best line I heard on my camp tour.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

King hedges his prediction with the "nothing will shock me" buffer, and shields his analysis with the "I'll probably live to regret" line, but he's picking the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers to rule the vaunted AFC West. After sketching out how Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension played out last week, King goes on to illustrate how Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has opted to #LetRussCook.

In Denver, Wilson feels he has a bit of authorship with someone he considers a football savant, Hackett. It’s the kind of relationship he’s wanted with his play-caller and play-author.

And yet, King is betting that Wilson's renewed energy in a football home that embraces him, gives him "authorship" (aka ownership of the playbook), and, ostensibly, is building this entire edifice around him as the foundation, will not avail the Broncos in 2022? Yeah, I'm scratching my head, too.

Then again, King gave himself an out. This lack of conviction in his prediction makes me wonder why I'm even writing this article up for Mile High Huddle's readers.

I guess, if I'm being honest, it's because King did spend time at Broncos HQ during training camp, and he is one of the most widely respected NFL writers in the history of the game. His opinions carry weight, even if, in this case, they seem to be lacking intellectual honesty, or at the very least, the courage of his convictions.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!