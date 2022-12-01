Broncos HC Hackett Walks Back Response to Potential QB Change

Although he surrendered offensive play-calling duties, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett still maintains the proverbial nuclear codes — that is, with the team in a sharp nosedive, the power to relegate struggling quarterback Russell Wilson to the bench.

Which Hackett won't exercise. Yet.

“Right now, no," he told reporters Wednesday when asked about a potential QB change.

Predictably, Hackett's response was analyzed. Then overanalyzed. Then over-overanalyzed. Could "right now" be an innocuous mistake or a Freudian slip? Would the beleaguered coach, fighting for his job, legitimately consider benching the $245 million Wilson?

Realizing the faux pas, which began to circulate on social media, Hackett later walked back his comment, admitting to 9NEWS' Mike Klis that he "F'ed up."

"Not even a thought. Not even a question. Russ is our quarterback," Hackett clarified.

Perhaps Hackett should give a little more thought to the doomsday scenario as Wilson is coming off his worst statistical performance of the season, throwing for just 142 yards in Denver's 23-10 loss to Carolina. The nine-time Pro Bowler, in the midst of a stunningly steep decline, has contributed little to an offense that ranks dead last in points per game (14.3) and red zone percentage (37.5%) — an offense so inept, it's rewritten history.

But even Hackett, who's likely to be fired at year's end, understands the Broncos are married to Wilson for the foreseeable future. Thus, turning to backup Brett Rypien does no good for 2022 or beyond, and the latter should be the focus with the moribund club sitting at 3-8.

Despite what his subconscious may think.

"When things are rough, the idea is to stay true to yourself because if you do change, I think a lot of times people will feel that reaction and that might not be the right thing," Hackett said Wednesday. "It’s about thinking it over. It’s about evaluating everything and making the proper decisions. Right now, we’re going through adversity. How you respond to adversity is where you get to find out about yourself and everybody else around you. It’s a great opportunity to learn those things.”

