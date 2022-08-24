Potential NFL Roster Cuts Broncos Could Target on Waiver Wire

While the Denver Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys in their first preseason game, issues were apparent. Those problems were made even more abundantly clear in Denver's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Without most of the Broncos' starters playing, some problems can be camouflaged, but the depth at multiple positions remains a concern. The two areas where the depth was the most significant were in the trenches, on both sides of the ball.

The Broncos' backups on the offensive line struggled to get any movement in the run game and have given up 20 total pressures over two games. On the defensive side of the ball, Denver struggled to generate pressure. As a team, the Broncos have 34 total pressures this preseason, eight of which came from Baron Browning and another eight from the interior defensive line combined.

The Broncos also struggled in coverage with their depth. Starting cornerbacks Ronald Darby and K'Waun Williams have serious injury concerns. Darby has played one entire season, and Williams never has. Odds are, Denver will have cause to lean on its corner depth.

The Broncos' linebacker depth was also a mess in the preseason loss to the Bills, and they were poor against the run with their timing and run fills.

But to whom could the Broncos look for help at these depth positions? There are a few players across the NFL the Broncos will be monitoring closely come final roster cut-down day.

While most of the players to make this list are not starter material, they may be options to improve depth. So even though they're not making a final roster elsewhere, it doesn't mean they can't help the Broncos.

It could be a case where a player has had good practices and games, but the guys ahead of him on the depth chart were better. The players in question could offer more than certain backups in Denver.

Other players on this list may not be an upgrade for a roster spot but could upgrade a practice squad spot. That is, of course, if they clear waivers and don't return to the team that let them go.

There are also a couple of caveats with these players, as they still could make the most of the last preseason game and make their current team's roster, or be traded.

So who are these players, and how could they help?

Arizona Cardinals © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Rashaad Coward | OT According to multiple reports, Coward is on the outside looking in for the Cardinals. He had a great game in Arizon's first preseason game as a run blocker but allowed one sack on 14 pass-blocking snaps. However, there is some experience playing inside, and the key would be to upgrade the depth on the offensive line for Denver that had their butts handed to them by the Cowboys in the running game. Ben Niemann | LB While Niemann has struggled on defense since entering the NFL in 2018, he has been a great special teams player. The Broncos looked fine on special teams, but it was hard to tell if that was because of how bad the Cowboys units were. With adding some depth at linebacker, Niemann could potentially help the Broncos' special teams units if they still need it. Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily! Atlanta Falcons © Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports Quadree Ollison | RB The Broncos don't really need help at running back, as they have their top three set. However, most of their issues in the running game against Dallas resulted from poor blocking up front. Even so, the fourth spot at running back is lacking, and Ollison could upgrade Stevie Scott or JaQuan hardy, but this would be a practice squad addition and not an actual roster addition. Dee Alford | CB There is a chance Dee Alford makes the Falcons roster. By multiple reports, the final two spots at corner for them come down to three players, of which Alford is one. His game against Detroit should help him as he pushes to make the Falcons' final roster, but if he were to become available, he could help upgrade the depth at Nickel corner. Baltimore Ravens © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Trystan Colon-Castillo | OL Colon-Castillo is another player on the cusp of making the roster. The health of others could determine his spot on the offensive line. If he were to become available, he would easily be an upgrade over most of the Broncos' offensive line depth on the interior. Aaron Crawford | IDL Denver struggled against the run with their depth units on the field against the Cowboys, which wouldn't be the case if their top four guys were playing. That doesn't bode well for the depth. Crawford only played nine snaps against the run but did well holding the point and clogging up lanes. Buffalo Bills Shawn Dowd / USA TODAY NETWORK Baylon Spector | LB Spector had a good game against the run and on special teams, but his play in coverage was rough. Denver needs to upgrade their depth at linebacker, and Spector looked better than Justin Strnad. However, he may not be what Denver is looking for. Even so, his play as a run defender and on special teams could be worth the look. Carolina Panthers © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Austen Pleasants | OL Most players on this list on the offensive side of the ball are on the offensive line. Denver's depth there looked that bad pretty much across the board. Pleasants has some length to him and works as an offensive tackle. Zack Johnson struggled against the Cowboys; Cameron Fleming is what he is. Pleasants may boost the fourth tackle spot. Marquan McCall | IDL Matt Henningsen did alright as a nose tackle, but it was apparent he can't hold up to double teams or do much two-gapping upfront. The only defender they have that can do that consistently is Mike Purcell. If Denver wants to find someone they can work with, McCall has the size and strength that could be worth working on with him as a practice squad member. Chicago Bears © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Shon Coleman | OL Coleman had a really good game for the Bears and has worked in similar schemes to what Denver is running. Not to mention, his current offensive coordinator also came from Green Bay and worked closely with Nathaniel Hackett and Justin Outten. With Denver needing to upgrade their depth, Coleman would help if he isn't kept in Chicago, which is a possibility. DeMarquis Gates | LB Gates has experience, but none in the NFL. He is a 26-year-old NFL rookie with an NFL team for 225 days during the offseason before signing with the Bears on August 6th. It was his first game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he did exceptionally well. With time left before the rosters, he can still show enough to make it with the Bears and at the very least, a practice squad candidate for them. So it is unlikely he lands elsewhere, but he showed enough that he should interest the Broncos. Cincinnati Bengals © Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Lamont Gaillard | OL Gaillard has not panned out as some thought he would when he entered the 2019 NFL Draft. He has barely played in the regular season, and his preseason action hasn't been the best. Nevertheless, there is some versatility to play guard, and Gaillard would be an upgrade over most of the depth Denver has on their interior. Clarence Hicks | LB Hicks is only a rookie, but he had a good showing for the Bengals. He was quick coming downhill and looked smooth in coverage. On top of that, he was a capable special teams player. While playing a similar caliber of players as Justin Strnad and Barrington Wade, Hicks looked significantly better. Cleveland Browns © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK John Kelly Jr. | RB The Browns are deep at running back, and they will be forced to make a tough cut or two. Kelly would be one of them, as he has looked capable during his preseason action. While there isn't a spot on the 53-man roster, barring injury, Kelly could be an upgrade over Denver's current backs on the roster as options for the practice squad. Dakota Allen | LB Dakota Allen didn't have a good game in coverage as he allowed all four targets to be caught for a ten-yard average, but he was excellent against the run. He has great awareness and a quick processor to follow the run as it develops. With Denver's depth concerns, Allen could help against the run if called upon and boost the special teams unit. Dallas Cowboys © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Isaac Alarcon | OT While the Cowboys' offensive line struggled, Alarcon looked more than capable. On 18 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed no pressures and held his own a couple of times against Baron Browning and the other pass rushers. When compared to Zack Johnson and the other third unit tackles, Alarcon showed much more potential. Quinton Bohanna | IDL Bohanna is a big nose tackle listed at 350+ pounds, and his size and strength created issues for the Broncos' interior offensive line. While he doesn't offer much as a pass rusher, he can help bolster the depth with Mike Purcell for the two-gapping run defender and give them someone to develop for that role beyond this year. Detroit Lions © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK Kendall Lamm | OT Upgrading their tackle position is a must for the Broncos, and Lamm is a veteran option that could be available. He has been solid for the Lions and is fighting with two others for the fourth spot. Lamm has shown to be a solid backup right tackle in the NFL, but he doesn't offer up much position versatility. Jarrad Davis | LB Davis has not lived up to the expectations from when he was drafted in 2017. After a stint with the Jets, he is back with the Lions and seemed poised to lose a roster spot. The question is if he would be an upgrade for that fourth or fifth linebacker spot with his play on defense and special teams. Green Bay Packers © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen, Iowa City Press-Citizen via Imagn Content Services, LLC Rasheed Walker | OT Walker is a rookie that fell in the draft. He finally got his name called near the end of the draft and hasn't had a chance to do much. Walker was placed on the NFI list near the end of July. If he gets back from his undisclosed injury and gets released, he could be worth looking at with a practice squad spot. Ty Summers | LB Ty Summers has hardly played in the regular season, but it hasn't been the most promising showing when he has. However, his play as a run defender and on special teams has been fine. It is again a move to attempt to upgrade the depth Denver has at linebacker. Houston Texans © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms | OL Wallace-Simms had himself a couple of good games for the Texans, but there was a step back for the second game. He is a bigger guard, but he has decent enough lateral agility. With Netane Muti dealing with a knee injury, along with his extensive injury history, Denver could upgrade their depth on the inside. While Wallace-Simms wouldn't be a roster guy, as he isn't an upgrade over Graham Glasgow or Luke Wattenberg inside, he can be brought in on the practice squad. Blake Cashman | LB According to word out of Houston, Cashman is part of a three or four-man battle for one spot at the linebacker position. After two games, Cashman has done extremely well as he pushes for that spot. If he doesn't make the Houston roster, he has been an upgrade over Strnad, Alex Singleton, and Barrington Wade. Indianapolis Colts © Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports Ryan Van Demark | OT Ryan Van Demark is only a rookie and is near the bottom of the depth chart for the Colts. However, he has good size and athleticism. While he may not upgrade the roster, he could be worth giving a shot on the practice squad to develop and would upgrade Denver's current practice squad options. Byron Cowart | IDL Denver's defensive line depth got beat up against the Buffalo Bills, and they need to acquire some help. Cowart hasn't had the best preseason, but he has been more formidable against the run than most of Denver's current depth options. Jacksonville Jaguars © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK Coy Cronk | OL Cronk had a good game in the Hall of Fame game, but the two other games have been rough. He has allowed nine total pressures this preseason, seeing all of his action as a tackle. His game is likely better suited to be a guard, and he has solid movement skills to be looked at the practice squad as a guard. Chris Claybrooks | DB Essang Bassey isn't cutting it as the backup nickel, and Faion Hicks doesn't look ready. With K'Waun Williams' injury history, Denver has to improve their backup nickel. Claybrooks is a solid backup option that has allowed two catches in three games this preseason. He has also been a contributor on special teams. Kansas City Chiefs © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Prince Tega Wanogho | OT The Chiefs supposedly liked Prince Tega Wanogho, but he has been buried on the depth chart. There is a lot to work with regarding physical attributes, but injuries have been a concern. He may be worth the look for Denver for a practice squad spot, who has little potential among their depth tackles. Devon Key | S Through two preseason games, the Broncos have used a lot of dime-backers, and Key is a good fit for that. Right now, J.R. Reed seems poised for that role, but Key could provide some additional depth. You want to limit Key in coverage with what he is asked to do, but he is quick and tough working against the run. Las Vegas Raiders © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Hroniss Grasu | IOL Grasu has had a solid showing for the Raiders this preseason playing the center position. Denver has their starter in place, but Luke Wattenberg has struggled as the backup. Graham Glasgow has been solid there, but he has looked better as a guard this preseason, where he is more used to playing. Andrew Billings | IDL Billings has bounced around the NFL after he had a great couple of years with the Cincinnati Bengals. He is a solid run defender that can help the Broncos run defense as a depth piece. Unfortunately, their depth has been exposed in both preseason games against the run. However, there is also a decent chance he makes the roster for the Raiders. Los Angeles Chargers © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Zack Bailey | OL Bailey has the traits to work in Nathaniel Hackett's offense. He is limited to guard only, but he can upgrade Denver's depth at guard, especially with Netane Muti dealing with a knee injury. Tyreek Maddox-Williams | LB While he has played 25 snaps on defense between the two preseason games, he has looked extremely good against the run. Of course, he is only a rookie and playing near the end of games, which can skew the evaluation. However, it is still enough to consider him for a practice squad spot, especially with how Denver's depth at linebacker has looked. Los Angeles Rams © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Chandler Brewer | OT Brewer has only played left guard for the Rams this preseason, but he has played tackle in the past. So while he wouldn't make a great starter, he wouldn't be a terrible practice squad option, especially compared to the depth tackles the Broncos currently have. Earnest Brown IV | IDL While Ejiro Evero was the passing game coordinator, he would have some familiarity with Brown. In addition, Brown has some versatility to play in a two-point and three-point stance. He has tools to work with, and like Brewer, Brown would make more sense as a practice squad candidate over most of the Broncos' depth options. Miami Dolphins © Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Salvon Ahmed | RB The Broncos have been looking for a fourth running back and just claimed one off of waivers. Salvon Ahmed has had some excellent moments with the Dolphins, but he seems on his way out. However, if he is like how he was previously, he can work with the scheme and could be an easy player to turn to if injuries occur at the position. Benito Jones | IDL While there isn't great length with Jones, he is a capable two-gapping run defender. Denver only has Mike Purcell for that role at the moment, which can be an issue in certain situations. Adding Bonito Jones would help the rotation on the line and open up more options with D.J. Jones and the others. Minnesota Vikings © Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports Wyatt Davis | OL Wyatt Davis was once a highly thought-of prospect who fell in the draft. The Vikings are trying to figure out their offensive line, and Davis has looked decent. However, he seems to be on his way out. As with most of the offensive linemen on this list, it is a matter of if he can be better than the majority of Denver's backups and what he has done suggests that is the case. Nate Hairston | CB There is familiarity with Hairston and the others in the Broncos secondary. When he took the field in the 2021 season, he looked good, and many thought Denver would bring him back. With their concerns over the nickel position and depth at corner in general, Denver could do well to bring him back if the Vikings part ways. New England Patriots © Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Kody Russey | OL Russey is a center-only player that has played 100 snaps on offense over the two preseason games. He has done a solid job and could provide improvement for the depth Denver currently has. With solid movement skills, Russey can work in the scheme as well. As a result, the practice squad may be a better path than the roster itself. Henry Anderson | IDL Anderson had a few years of good play during the regular season, but he has been with three different teams. His play as a pass rusher hasn't been great, but he has consistently been a good run defender, which Denver needs upfront. New Orleans Saints © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Josh Andrews | OL Andrews has good versatility on the interior offensive line and plenty of experience. He has worked in multiple schemes and has good versatility in the scheme. Denver can use that to bolster their interior offensive line depth. Chase Hansen | LB Hansen had a better preseason in 2021, but he hasn't been bad this year. With how bad Denver is with their depth at the linebacker position, they can't leave any stone unturned. At least Hansen has shown to be tough against the run. New York Giants © Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Matt Peart | OT Peart has good length, but his play for the Giants has been rough. Nevertheless, he would be a solid practice squad option to work with and see if you can improve his technique. Will Holden | OT There isn't a defensive player that stood out from the Giants' worth a look for Denver, but Holden did on the offensive side of the ball. He has worked at all five spots on the offensive line and has been solid, though not great. As a team with many issues on their offensive line, Holden makes sense with his versatility. New York Jets © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports Conor McDermott | OT McDermott has been out with a leg injury, so there is a real chance he lands on injured reserve or the pup list. However, if he is healthy enough to be waived normally, Denver should take a look. He isn't a great tackle, but he is better than what Denver gets out of Cameron Fleming. Del'Shawn Phillips | LB Phillips is an undersized linebacker, and it shows against the run. So he won't help the Broncos' issues there. However, he has looked solid in coverage and on special teams. His play style is similar to Justin Strnad, but he looks better than Strnad in every phase. Philadelphia Eagles © Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports Josh Sills | OL While only a rookie, Sills has looked really good for the Eagles during the preseason. The Eagles seem to have a deep offensive line, and Sills appears on the outside looking in. However, there is enough movement skills to work with for the Broncos' scheme, and he does upgrade their depth on the interior. Marvin Wilson | IDL Wilson was rough in the 2021 preseason, but he has looked good so far this year. He has versatility on the defensive line and has looked especially good as a run defender. While he may not offer up much as a pass rusher, he can help the Broncos run defense as a depth piece. Pittsburgh Steelers © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports John Leglue | OT Leglue already had some time in Denver in 2019 and with the Broncos' current staff in Green Bay in late 2019 through the 2020 offseason. He has been solid this preseason and looks like he could be a solid #4 tackle for a team. Buddy Johnson | LB There are issues in coverage for Johnson, but he has done well this preseason as a run defender. That is the biggest concern for the Broncos linebacker position, which Johnson can help. However, his issues in coverage will need to be covered up by others on the defense. San Francisco 49ers © Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports Jordan Mills | OT Jordan Mills has been in the NFL since 2013 and has been a solid tackle, even when he has had to start. If he doesn't find himself on the roster for the 49ers, then he would be a good pickup to upgrade the Broncos' tackle depth. Akeem Spence | IDL Spence has also been in the NFL since 2013, and he is a solid run defender that can offer up some interior pass rush help. With Jonathan Harris and McTelvin Agim looking as poor as they have, Spence is a clear upgrade for the depth on the defensive line. Seattle Seahawks © Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports Despite looking for someone on the Seahawks who could help the Broncos' depth, no one stood out. Those that did are expected to make the roster. Tampa Bay Buccaneers © Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Brandon Walton | OL Walton has looked good for the Buccaneers in both the run game and passing game. With the Broncos' concerns at tackle, he can be a help. However, with the Buccaneers' injuries on the offensive line, a spot could open up for Walton. Willington Previlon | IDL Previlon had a good 2021 preseason with the Green Bay Packers, and he is showing improvement this preseason with the Buccaneers. Despite how he has looked, he seems to be on his way out. Tennessee Titans © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK Jordan Roos | OL Roos is fighting for a depth spot on the Titans' interior offensive line. There have been mixed reports, with some Titans media saying he won't make the roster while others are saying he is entrenched as a backup. If he becomes available, he is an easy option to help the Broncos' interior offensive line. Joe Jones | LB Denver fans may be familiar with Jones, who was a good special teams player for the Broncos over multiple years. He has been having a good preseason for the Titans and could help bolster the Broncos' depth at linebacker. Washington Commanders © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Keith Ismael | OL Ismael can fit the scheme the Broncos are running and work as a center or guard. The 53-man roster isn't the best place for him, but he can be worth a look on the practice squad. De'Jon Harris | LB Harris spent the 2020 season on the Packers practice squad and lasted until the final cuts before the 2021 season. He looked good in the 2021 preseason but looks better and more well-rounded this year. His play in coverage has improved, as has his technique against the run and play on special teams as well.

