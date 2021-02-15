Report: Broncos Reach Decision on Trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is toiling away on the trade block and, for some reason, there are people wondering whether the Denver Broncos will pull the trigger on the soon-to-be-former Philadelphia Eagles cast-off quarterback.

Unsurprisingly, the answer is a resounding "no," according to Troy Renck of Denver7.

"#Broncos QB situation will dominate offseason discussion. They will pursue Watson if #Texans decide to trade him. They are not in on Wentz. Lock has handled noise well, working out, focused on having a great offseason. He understands he has to get better to keep/win job," Renck tweeted Monday.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Wentz's star has burned out inexplicably fast. Once hailed as the Eagles' next great signal-caller, the result of his uninvolved Super Bowl 52 victory, he ended the 2020 campaign on the bench — healthy — replaced by then-rookie Jalen Hurts. Wentz, who started 12 games, led the NFL in sacks taken (50) and total turnovers committed (19). He tied with Broncos incumbent Drew Lock for most interceptions thrown (15).

Philadelphia opted to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson at year's end and soon after began fielding calls for Wentz. Frontrunners for his services include the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, both of whom boast coaching ties to the North Dakota State product.

The Eagles supposedly are aiming to land a Matthew Stafford-like haul — that is, multiple first-round choices — in exchange for Wentz. Thus far, their efforts have been fruitless, with prospective suitors unwilling to surrender more than a 2021 second-rounder in potential trade packages.

Any team that acquires Wentz would need to absorb his $128 million contract, signed in 2019. He carries a $15.4 million base salary and a whopping $34.673 million salary-cap charge for 2021, according to Spotrac.com. Fifteen million of his $22 million salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed on March 19. It's possible, however, that his new employer splits the tab with Philadelphia or Wentz agrees to restructure to facilitate his departure.

The Broncos poked around Stafford and have shown interest in disgruntled Texans superstar Deshaun Watson, the feeling of which reportedly is mutual. Watson is projected to cost at least three first-round selections and two defensive starters, assuming Houston acquiesces on a player who's under contract through 2025.

Failing a blockbuster trade, Denver — led by rookie general manager George Paton — is expected to add a veteran QB via free agency to compete with Lock as the jury remains out on the ballyhooed third-year passer.

